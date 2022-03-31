Hear From Ohio State’s Offensive Line, Tight Ends Following Seventh Practice Of Spring

Both units are tasked with replacing a significant amount of production from last season.

Ohio State officially reached the midway point of the spring with its seventh practice at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center on Thursday.

Afterward, offensive linemen Paris Johnson, Donovan Jackson, Luke Wypler, Dawand Jones, Matthew Jones and Jakob James and tight ends Cade Stover and Joe Royer spent some time with the media to discuss a wide variety of topics.

That includes what its like to learn from new offensive line coach Justin Frye; Wypler’s motivation heading into the season, Jackson’s mindset as a first-year starter, Dawand Jones’ decision return to school for another year rather than head to the NFL, Stover’s move back to tight end after spending some time at tight end and much more.

Check out those interviews below, while other position units can be viewed on our YouTube page throughout the spring:

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

2023 Ohio State S Target Malik Hartford Sets Commitment Date

Colin Kaepernick Named Honorary Captain For Michigan’s Spring Game

Ohio State S Josh Proctor “Inching His Way Back” From Season-Ending Leg Injury

Former Ohio State DB Malcolm Jenkins Retiring After 13-Year NFL Career

Looking Back At The Top 5 Plays Of Malcolm Jenkins’ Time At Ohio State

Familiarity With Jim Knowles' Defense Eases Tanner McCalister's Transition

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI



Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!