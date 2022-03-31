Colin Kaepernick Named Honorary Captain For Michigan’s Spring Game

Kaepernick and Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh spent four seasons together with the San Francisco 49ers.

Michigan announced that former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick will be an honorary captain for its Spring Game on Saturday afternoon.

Kaepernick was selected by Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh in the second round of the 2011 NFL Draft and the two spent four seasons together, leading the 49ers to an appearance in Super Bowl XLVII.

Harbaugh left San Francisco for Michigan after the 2014 season, compiling a 32-15-1 record with Kaepernick as his starting quarterback. Kaepernick, meanwhile, hasn’t played since 2016 after he kneeled during the National Anthem as a sign of protest against racial inequality and police brutality.

The 34-year-old Kaepernick attended several of the Wolverines’ practices this week and spoke with the team afterward. It was recently reported that he is "still hopeful" for another shot in the NFL.

Michigan’s annual Maize and Blue Spring Game will kick off at noon on BTN.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Ohio State S Josh Proctor “Inching His Way Back” From Season-Ending Leg Injury

Former Ohio State DB Malcolm Jenkins Retiring After 13-Year NFL Career

Looking Back At The Top 5 Plays Of Malcolm Jenkins’ Time At Ohio State

Familiarity With Jim Knowles' Defense Eases Tanner McCalister's Transition

Ohio State's Cade Stover Has "Huge Ceiling" At TE After Switching Back From LB

Ohio State's Day, Wilson, Knowles Discuss Spring Practice Progress

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI



Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!