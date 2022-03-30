Looking Back At The Top 5 Plays Of Malcolm Jenkins’ Ohio State Career

The consensus All-American and Jim Thorpe Award winner announced his retirement on Wednesday after 13 seasons in the NFL.

With former Ohio State defensive back Malcolm Jenkins announcing his retirement on Wednesday afternoon following a 13-year NFL career with the New Orleans Saints and Philadelphia Eagles, we decided to take a look back at the five best plays of his college career.

There were a lot to choose from, of course, seeing as Jenkins was a consensus All-American and the Jim Thorpe Award winner as the nation's best defensive back as a senior. However, the following five plays seem to stand out above the rest.

Penn State - Oct. 27, 2007

With Ohio State leading 27-10 almost midway through the fourth quarter, Jenkins intercepted an errant pass from Penn State quarterback Anthony Morelli and returned it 24 yards for a touchdown to seal the victory. It was reminiscent of his pick-six one year earlier, but more on that in a bit…

Purdue - Oct. 11, 2008

Jenkins’ punt block in the first quarter was returned 20 yards by linebacker Etienne Sabino for the only touchdown of the game in a 16-3 win over the Boilermakers. Jenkins also had a forced fumble against Michigan State that was returned for a score and a punt block against Illinois that went out of the end zone for a safety later that season.

LSU - Jan. 7, 2008

With the Buckeyes trailing the Tigers by three scores in the second half of the national championship, Jenkins picked off LSU quarterback Matt Flynn and nearly returned it 34 yards for a touchdown but stepped out of bounds at the 11-yard line. Ohio State scored four plays later to cut the lead to 31-17 at the 1:38 mark of the third quarter but ultimately lost, 38-24.

Wisconsin - Oct. 4, 2008

After quarterback Terrelle Pryor scored the go-ahead touchdown with 1:08 remaining, Jenkins intercepted Wisconsin’s Allan Evridge to seal the 20-17 victory at Camp Randall. The win ended the Badgers’ 16-game home winning streak, which dated back more than three years.

Penn State - Sept. 23, 2006

With Ohio State holding a 14-8 lead with just over three minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, Jenkins picked off Morelli and weaved his way 61 yards down the muddy sideline for the score. Five plays later, cornerback Antonio Smith got in on the action with a 56-yard pick-six of his own to give the Buckeyes a 28-6 win.

