Ohio State Hires Former NFL Linebacker Ricky Brown As Quality Control Coach

The Buckeyes have added another notable name to their behind-the-scenes coaching staff.

Ohio State has hired former NFL linebacker Ricky Brown as a quality control coach who will work with the special teams. He will fill the role vacated by Parker Fleming, who was promoted to special teams coordinator this offseason.

A graduate of Cincinnati Elder, the same high school that produced current Buckeyes tight end Joe Royer and offensive lineman Jakob James, Brown played his college ball at Boston College alongside Ohio State linebackers coach Al Washington from 2002-05. He then signed an undrafted free agent deal with the then-Oakland Raiders, with whom he spent six seasons.

Following a two-year stint as a defensive quality control coach at USC, Brown returned to his alma mater in 2016, serving as a quality control coach on defense and special teams. He was promoted to the special teams coordinator the following season, a role that he held for three years.

Brown spent last season as the linebackers coach at Lafayette College in Pennsylvania, as he was not retained by former Ohio State assistant and current Boston College head coach Jeff Hafley. In his new off-field coaching role, Brown will assist Fleming with game planning.

