Ohio State Reveals Summer Recruiting Camp Schedule

The Buckeyes are able to conduct one-day camps for the first time in two years.

With the recruiting dead period coming to an end on May 31, Ohio State will host several one-day camps throughout the month of June.

The program has not officially announced the dates, but several assistant coaches – including running backs coach Tony Alford and defensive line coach Larry Johnson – have been sharing a promotional flyer on social media that show one-day camps on June 2, June 8-9, June 15-16 and June 22.

Unlike in previous years when coaches from schools around throughout the Midwest would attend, only Ohio State personnel will be on hand this summer due to the coronavirus pandemic. The number of registrants may also be limited, as well.

In addition to the one-day camps, which will feature offensive and defensive linemen in the morning and skill position players in the afternoon, the staff will be able to conduct on-campus evaluations during unofficial visits in June and July.

“I know there’s a lot of people that are excited to get on campus and get around the program,” head coach Ryan Day said on March 29.

-----

-----

