Quarterback Quinn Ewers Locked Into Ohio State Commitment

Other programs have simply given up on recruiting the nation’s top-rated signal-caller.

Ohio State five-star quarterback commit Quinn Ewers was invited to the Elite 11 Finals after a strong performance at the Dallas Regional, which took place on his home field at Southlake (Texas) Carroll last weekend.

“It doesn’t feel a whole lot different out here because I’m on this field pretty much every day,” Ewers told SI All-American after the event. “I just came out here, threw the ball around. It’s easier when you have friends that are also out here. Overall, I just had a good time. Came out here and spun the ball a little bit.”

Ewers was one of three quarterbacks to punch his ticket to the Elite 11 Finals that afternoon, joining Austin (Texas) Westlake four-star quarterback Cade Klubnik and Flower Mound, Texas, four-star Nick Evers, who are committed to Clemson and Florida, respectively.

This wasn’t the first time that Ewers and Klubnik competed on the same field, though, as their teams met in the state championship game last season, with the latter coming out on top, 52-34. It probably won’t be their last, either, seeing as their future colleges have met in each of the last two College Football Playoffs and show no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

“We're pretty good friends,” Ewers said. “Obviously, with him being at Austin Westlake and me being here, we play each other. And then with him going to Clemson and me going to Ohio State, I feel like we're just going to somehow keep playing each other.”

There’s no doubt that Ewers – a one-time Texas commit who effectively flipped his pledge to Ohio State in November – is locked in with the Buckeyes. Every other school in the country can see that, too, and have simply stopped calling.

“It’s all Ohio State,” Ewers said. “I haven’t had to say anything.”

Ewers’ relationship with head coach Ryan Day and quarterbacks coach Corey Dennis was a big reason why he committed to Ohio State, even though he hasn’t been on campus since he attended a one-day camp in June 2018, the summer before his freshman year of high school.

“And they’re always competing for a national championship or at least the playoff," Ewers said. "Those are the main things.”

That said, Ewers is finally set to return for his official visit on June 4-6, a massive recruiting weekend that will see all 11 commits and several priority targets descend up Columbus.

“I don’t remember a whole lot because it was just a summer camp, so I literally only got to see the indoor (practice facility),” Ewers said, while also noting that will be the only official visit he takes before singing with the Buckeyes in December.

-----

You may also like:

Ohio State's Ryan Day Believes Trey Sermon Has High NFL Ceiling

Ryan Day, Ohio State Obsessed With Maintaining Championship Expectations

NCAA Approves Change To College Football's Overtime Rules

Ohio State Reveals Summer Recruiting Camp Schedule

2022 Florida Athlete Treyaun Webb To Visit Ohio State In June

Former Ohio State QB Justin Fields Reportedly Managing Epilepsy

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook