How to Watch the Buckeyes in the National Championship Game

Here are all of the viewing and listening options available for Monday's national championship game.

There are so many ways to follow along with the College Football Playoff National Championship Game on Monday night.

How to Watch, Stream and Listen to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game

Television: ESPN

Streaming: Watch ESPN App

Announcers: Chris Fowler (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst), Maria Taylor (sideline reporter), Allison Williams (sideline reporter)

ESPN is doing a "megacast" for the game and has several different viewing options:

Local Radio: Ohio State Sports Network from Learfield IMG College

Flagship: WBNS 97.1 The Fan

Announcers: Paul Keels (play-by-play), Jim Lachey (analyst), Matt Andrews (sideline reporter), Skip Mosic (pregame/halftime/postgame host)

National Radio: ESPN

Announcers: Sean McDonough (play-by-play), Todd Blackledge (analyst)

-----

You may also like:

Game Preview: No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 3 Ohio State

Stacking Up: Ohio State Offense vs. Alabama Defense

Stacking Up: Ohio State Defense vs. Alabama Offense

How the Buckeyes Win the CFP National Championship: 3 X-Factors

Former Buckeye National Champion Dustin Fox Previews Ohio State vs. Alabama

Justin Hilliard Knows Monday's Game Will Be His Last as a Buckeye

Kerry Coombs Previews the Challenge of Playing a Dynamic Alabama Offense

Trey Sermon Reminding Buckeye Fans of Ezekiel Elliott During 2014 CFP Title Run

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Brendan on Twitter: @brendangulick22

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook