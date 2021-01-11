NewsFootballBasketballBaseballRecruitingSoccer
How to Watch the Buckeyes in the National Championship Game

Here are all of the viewing and listening options available for Monday's national championship game.
There are so many ways to follow along with the College Football Playoff National Championship Game on Monday night. 

How to Watch, Stream and Listen to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game

Television: ESPN
Streaming: Watch ESPN App
Announcers: Chris Fowler (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst), Maria Taylor (sideline reporter), Allison Williams (sideline reporter)

ESPN is doing a "megacast" for the game and has several different viewing options:

CFP Megacast Promo

Local Radio: Ohio State Sports Network from Learfield IMG College
Flagship: WBNS 97.1 The Fan
Announcers: Paul Keels (play-by-play), Jim Lachey (analyst), Matt Andrews (sideline reporter), Skip Mosic (pregame/halftime/postgame host)

National Radio: ESPN
Announcers: Sean McDonough (play-by-play), Todd Blackledge (analyst)

