Ohio State sixth-year senior kicker Noah Ruggles was among the 30 players named on Wednesday to the preseason watch list for the Lou Groza Award, which is given annually to college football’s top placekicker.

Ruggles made an immediate impact with the Buckeyes after transferring from North Carolina last summer, as he converted 20-of-21 field goal attempts – including the game-winner against Utah in the Rose Bowl – and all 74 of his extra point attempts in 2021.

He was subsequently named a first-team All-American by ESPN, second-team All-American by the Walter Camp Football Foundation, second-team All-Big Ten and finalist for the Groza Award, which went to Michigan kicker Jake Moody.

Ruggles, who opted to return for the extra year of eligibility granted to all student-athletes amid the pandemic, is now looking to become just the second Buckeye to win the award, which is named after former Ohio State kicker Lou Groza, joining Mike Nugent in 2004.

Twenty semifinalists for the award will be named in early November and three finalists announced later that month. The winner will then be revealed during the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards show on Dec. 8.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Jim Harbaugh Believes Michigan Can Double Ohio State’s NIL Efforts

Report: Former Ohio State CB Damon Arnette Arrested In Miami Beach

Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh Talks Goals For 2022, QB Battle At Big Ten Media Days

Kevin Warren Shares Latest On Big Ten Media Rights Negotiations

Ohio State's Zach Harrison, Ronnie Hickman On Nagurski Trophy Watch List

Ohio State's Paris Johnson, Dawand Jones On Outland Trophy Watch List

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!