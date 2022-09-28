Ohio State's Miyan Williams Discusses Backfield Relationship With TreVeyon Henderson

Redshirt sophomore running back Miyan Williams spoke about his backfield relationship with sophomore TreVeyon Henderson following Ohio State’s 52-21 win over Wisconsin.

The two Buckeyes have split carries almost half-and-half through the first four weeks of the season, with Henderson’s 50 touches being only seven more than Williams’ 43.

Williams is fine with this arrangement, and does not see Henderson as an individual rival, saying their combined focus is instead on benefitting their teammates rather than themselves.

“We just try to help each other the best we can and help the team win,” Williams said.

Williams believes his rushing style compliments Henderson’s, which allows them to work so well together behind the Ohio State offensive line.

“I would say he is more like the breakout and I would be like the bruiser,” Williams said. “It just comes hand-in-hand with each other.”

Similar to the balance between carries for Williams and Henderson, the Ohio State offense has yet to show a clear favorite in either running or passing the football.

Williams said people will begin to notice this balance and the versatility with which it allows the Buckeyes to operate more as the season progresses.

“They can pay attention to it however much they want,” Williams said, “but it will definitely show when we play.”

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Ohio State Kicker Parker Lewis Ruled Eligible By NCAA

Tim Walton Praises Jyaire Brown For Response To Questionable Interference

Ohio State Not Putting Timetable On Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s Return From Injury

Ohio State’s Ryan Day, Tim Walton Preview Homecoming Matchup Against Rutgers

Ohio State LB Tommy Eichenberg Named Big Ten Co-Defensive Player Of The Week

Ohio State Names Three Players Of The Game Vs. Wisconsin

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Caleb Spinner on Twitter: @CalebSpinner

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNow_FN

Follow BuckeyesNow on Instagram: @BuckeyesNow_FN

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!