Tight end Cade Stover, linebacker Tommy Eichenberg and safety Tanner McCalister were named the offensive and co-defensive players of the game following Ohio State’s 52-21 win over Wisconsin on Saturday evening.

The Buckeyes did not name a special teams player of the game this week, meanwhile, bringing to mind last Sunday when they did not name a defensive player of the game for the 77-21 victory over Toledo.

Stover, a redshirt junior from Lexington, Ohio, caught four passes for 51 yards and two touchdowns against the Badgers, which helped the Buckeyes open a 21-0 first-quarter lead. He nearly caught another toward the end of the second quarter, but the pass was just out of his reach.

Eichenberg, a redshirt junior from Cleveland, led the team with 14 tackles, including seven solo tackles and two tackles for loss, while McCalister recorded four tackles, one pass break up and one interception, his first turnover since transferring from Oklahoma State this offseason.

Ohio State will be back in action next Saturday against Rutgers. Kickoff between the Buckeyes and Scarlet Knights is set for 3:30 p.m. on BTN.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

What They’re Saying Following Ohio State’s Win Over Wisconsin

Could NBA Superstar LeBron James Play Football At Ohio State?

Ohio State Remains At No. 3 In AP, Coaches Poll Following Win Over Wisconsin

Photos From Ohio State's 52-21 Win Over Wisconsin

Ohio State CBs Jyaire Brown, Jakailin Johnson Step Up Against Wisconsin

Ohio State Hopeful Jaxon Smith-Njigba Will Play Against Rutgers

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew Lind on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Follow BuckeyesNow on Instagram: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!