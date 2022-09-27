Freshman cornerback Jyaire Brown learned an important lesson in the second quarter of Ohio State’s 52-21 win over Wisconsin, as he was called for a questionable interference penalty on a pass that wasn’t even intended for his receiver.

“We move on to the next one, man,” secondary/cornerbacks coach Tim Walton said on Tuesday when asked during his press conference what he said to Brown after the play. “When you play defensive back, you’re on an island. Things happen, so we have to really work on our mindset of moving on to the next play.

“The ref is not going to change the call no matter how mad you get or how upset you get, so we have to move on to the next play. It doesn’t affect the next play, so we try to make sure we take that approach. If I’m not worried about it, don’t you worry about it. We can’t really dwell on it. It happened, let’s go to the next one."

Moving on is easier said that done, of course, especially for a player who was making his first career start on Saturday evening – and since the Badgers went on to score their first touchdown on that drive rather than face a 3rd-and-8 from their own 30-yard line.

Still, Walton was proud of how Brown responded after drawing the flag, as he and redshirt freshman Jakailin Johnson – who was also thrust into a starting role with fifth-year senior Cameron Brown and sophomore Denzel Burke unavailable – limited Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz to just 94 yards passing and one touchdown on the evening.

“We try to work on that in practice,” Walton said. “When things happen, how we respond to things is a big part of how things happen out there. Even when you hit a stretch of things going good and you relax a little bit and get confident, they hit you with one, so we have to go to the next play regardless of that play.

“It’s one play at a time, and we truly try to go by that. He’s really worked hard on his mindset of approaching and being ready for those moments. We try to talk about those things and watch a lot of film together. That’s a great job on his part on being mentally tough to handle that situation.”

