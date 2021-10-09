Game Observations: Ohio State Offense Steamrolls Maryland

C.J. Stroud backed up his sensational performance against Rutgers with a better one against Maryland

For the second consecutive week, C.J. Stroud looked like an absolute magician. Clearly not dealing with a lack of confidence or an ailing right shoulder any more, Stroud marched the Buckeyes down the field and found the end zone on every single drive he led (aside from the kneel down to end the first half).

Stroud's performance was just one of eight 400-yard passing efforts in the 132 year history of Ohio State football. He finished the day 24-of-33 for 406 yards and five touchdown passes. It's the sixth best passing performance in school history.

Stroud found Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson and TreVeyon Henderson in the end zone on those five passes.

Despite a slow start, Henderson went on to rush for 102 yards and added another 67 in the screen game. He scored three total touchdowns for the afternoon.

The Buckeyes entered the game leading all of NCAA FBS football in yards per game and yards per play. They exceeded their yards per game average, finishing the day with 598 yards, and the team posted another outstanding 8.4 yards per play on Saturday against Maryland.

The Buckeyes never punted as the mauled through the Maryland defense all afternoon.

He may not get a lot of headlines, but I also thought it was notable that Matthew Jones saw a good chunk of time on the offensive line. Ryan Day clearly has a lot of faith in his back-up guard, who was pressed into duty when Thayer Munford got hurt earlier this year. Jones is proving to be a very valuable asset up front.

In fact, give credit all across the offensive line: Maryland registered just one sack and two tackles for loss all game long.

