Game Observations: Ohio State Defense Suffocates Maryland

The Silver Bullets showcased another dominant effort as they continue to get better as the season continues.

Through two games, the defense was awfully disappointing. Clearly the youth and inexperience of the Buckeyes contributed to some early growing pains. But today's outstanding effort marked a fourth consecutive week that the Silver Bullets completely dominated their opponent.

For a remarkable fourth straight game, the Buckeyes registered a pick-6. The streak nearly ended with only 2:58 left in the game, but Craig Young intercepted a Taulia Tagovailoa pass and brought it back 70 yards for a touchdown.

In my opinion, the most impressive performances of the day came from Ohio State's linebacking corps. Steele Chambers, Tommy Eichenberg and Cody Simon led the team in tackles. Teradja Mitchell also made a number of great plays. That group was flying all over the field this afternoon and played its best game of the season. I think I was most impressed with Chambers, who is really settling into his role as a linebacker.

The effort started truly right on the opening drive of the game, when the Buckeye defensive line came up with a critical sack of Tagovailoa to force a long field goal. It was great pressure and took multiple guys to track him down. Great effort all across the board.

Throughout the game, Zach Harrison exploded off the ball really well. Jack Sawyer continues to draw holding calls. As the season has moved along, it sure feels like The Rushmen are making substantial progress and becoming the threat we are used to seeing.

As a unit, the team registered five sacks and nine tackles for loss. As they head into the bye, this group really looks like one that could lead a young team to a Big Ten title.

