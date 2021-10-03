Ohio State Offense On Pace To Break Big Ten Record

The Buckeyes are on pace to break an all-time Big Ten record as the most prolific offense in league history.

How often its said that we don't appreciate something until it's gone. Sometimes it's hard to really understand how good you have it "in the moment."

Last year, Buckeye fans knew that Justin Fields' ascent to the NFL would mean a significantly different looking offense in 2021 (amongst all the other changes the team was experiencing).

Trey Sermon's historic run toward the end of the season will never be forgotten either. Sermon broke the Buckeyes' all-time single-game rushing record to lift the team to the conference title. Then Fields posted perhaps the single best individual performance in team history when he shredded Clemson in the Sugar Bowl.

There wasn't necessarily legitimate concern with how things might look this year offensively, especially after Chris Olave and Thayer Munford unexpectedly announced they'd be coming back for another season. But whenever you bring a new quarterback into the fold and you aren't entirely sure what the identity of a new offense will look like, there was at least some angst among fans.

If you can believe it ... the current product (offensively) is achieving at levels never before seen in Big Ten history.

Through five games, the Buckeyes are averaging 555.6 yards per game. That's the best mark of any of the 130 FBS teams in the country. Ohio State also leads the nation with an average of 8.57 yards per play.

Back in 2018, Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins guided the Scarlet and Gray to an all-time Big Ten record 535.6 yards per game. He broke the league record with 50 touchdown passes that season as well.

It's remarkable to think that this year's offense is currently on pace to achieve at a higher level than last year's. But after scoring six touchdowns and a field goal during the seven drives that the first team offense competed against Rutgers, and after C.J. Stroud proved that his week off was apparently exactly what the doctor ordered, Ohio State's offense took another step forward.

Plus, true freshman TreVeyon Henderson is showing off an extremely impressive ability to make game-changing plays. Henderson is second nationally, averaging 9.44 yards per carry through his first 54 college carries.

The best news of all? The Buckeyes need to win-out and get some help if they're going to make the College Football Playoff this year, so that offense needs to continue to excel at an extremely high level if the team is going to convince the committee that they belong in a four team playoff.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Ohio State's Offensive, Defensive Observations From Win At Rutgers

Five Takeaways From Ryan Day's Press Conference After Beating Rutgers

Ohio State Obliterates Rutgers For Third Straight Win

C.J. Stroud Silences Critics, Carves Up Scarlet Knights

WR Chris Olave Ties Cris Carter For Third-Most TD Receptions In Ohio State History

TreVeyon Henderson "Should Be Fine" After Suffering Injury At Rutgers

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Brendan on Twitter: @BrendanGulick22

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook