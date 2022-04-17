Skip to main content

Photos From Ohio State's 2022 Spring Game

The Buckeyes wrapped up spring practice with their annual scrimmage in Ohio Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Quarterbacks C.J. Stroud, Kyle McCord and Devin Brown each threw a touchdown pass to lead Ohio State's offense to a 34-26 win over the defense in the annual spring game at Ohio Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Stroud, who honored late signal-caller Dwayne Haskins by wearing his jersey on the opening drive, notably got the scoring started with a 29-yard touchdown pass to junior wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

Miyan Williams was the game’s leading rusher with 101 yards on 15 carries, while fellow running back Evan Pryor made an impact on the ground and in the air, finishing with 62 yards and one touchdown rushing and 44 yards receiving.

The defense, meanwhile, kept things basic in new coordinator Jim Knowles’ debut, but cornerback Jordan Hancock and safety Kye Stokeswho was the first freshman to lose his black stripe this spring – were among those who impressed.

Walk-on cornerback Cameron Kittle, meanwhile, picked off Brown in the fourth quarter for the Buckeyes' lone turnover. That said, check out nearly 100 photos from the scrimmage below:

1. Dylan Raiola
2. Joshua Padila
4. Austin Siereveld
3. Sonny Styles
5. Matayo Uiagalelei
6. Carson Hinzman
7. Dallan Hayden
8. Tegra Tshabola
9. Ted Ginn Jr
10. Michael Jordan
11. Brandon Collier
12. Will Smith Jr.
13. Cameron Heyward and Doug Worthington
14. Wyatt Davis and Michael Jordan
15. Garrett Wilson
16. Thayer Munford
17. Raekwon McMillan
18. Ryan Day, Brian Hartline and Cameron Heyward
19. Nicholas Petit-Frere and Harry Miller
22. Tyler Friday, Jerron Cage, Miyan Williams, Zach Harrison, Teradja Mitchell and Paris Johnson
20. Palaie Gaoteote and Marcus Crowley
21. Luke Wypler
23. Kenny Parker
24. Javontae Jean-Baptiste
25. Joe Royer and Gee Scott
26. Cade Stover
27. Cade Stover
28. Cade Stover
29. Kirk Herbstreit and Justin Fields
30. Gee Scott
31. Matthew Jones, C.J. Stroud and Luke Wypler
32. Emeka Egbuka
33. C.J. Stroud
34. Jaxon Smith-Njigba
35. Jaxon Smith-Njigba.png
36. C.J. Stroud
37. C.J. Stroud.png
38. C.J. Stroud
39. Ryan Day
40. Jake Seibert
41. Jakailin Johnson
42. Devin Brown
43. Emeka Egbuka
44. Jayden Ballard
45. Ryan Day
46. Ryan Day, C.J. Stroud and Corey Dennis
47. Emeka Egbuka
48. Kamryn Babb
49. C.J. Hicks
50. Devin Brown
51. Perry Eliano
52. Reid Carrico
53. Jakailin Johnson
54. Jack Sawyer
55. Evan Pryor
56. Andre Turrentine, Xavier Johnson, Gabe Powers, Kye stokes and Cameron Kittle
57. Evan Pryor and Kyle McCord
58. Gabe Powers
60. Jaylen Johnson
61. Tommy Eichenberg
59. Caleb Burton and Jyaire Brown
62. Kye Stokes
63. Kyion Grayes
64. Jyaire Brown
65. Jyaire Brown
66. Devin Brown and Cayden Saunders
67. Devin Brown
68. Caden Curry
69. Chris Fields
70. Devin Brown and Ryan ay
71. Jim Knowles
72. Cameron Kittle and Caleb Burton
73. Cameron Kittle
74. Reis Stocksdale
75. Toby Wilson
76. Jordan Hancock
78. Kye Stokes
77. Kye Stokes and Teradja Mitchell
80. Teradja Mitchell, Kourt Williams and Ryan Turner
79. Lathan Ransom, Ronnie Hickman, TreVeyon Henderson and Jackson Kuwatch
81. Jordan Hancock, Jaylen Johnson and Cameron Kittle
82. Cameron Martinez, Kamryn Babb and Cameron Brown
83. Cameron Brown, Josh Proctor and Denzel Burke
84. Larry Johnson and Ryan Day
85. Andrew Moore
86. Joe Royer
87. Gee Scott
88. Elias Myers
89. Harry Miller
90. Noah Potter
91. Ryan Day
92. J.T. Tuimoloau
93. Evan Pryor
94. C.J. Stroud

