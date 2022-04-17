Photos From Ohio State's 2022 Spring Game

The Buckeyes wrapped up spring practice with their annual scrimmage in Ohio Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Quarterbacks C.J. Stroud, Kyle McCord and Devin Brown each threw a touchdown pass to lead Ohio State's offense to a 34-26 win over the defense in the annual spring game at Ohio Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Stroud, who honored late signal-caller Dwayne Haskins by wearing his jersey on the opening drive, notably got the scoring started with a 29-yard touchdown pass to junior wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

Miyan Williams was the game’s leading rusher with 101 yards on 15 carries, while fellow running back Evan Pryor made an impact on the ground and in the air, finishing with 62 yards and one touchdown rushing and 44 yards receiving.

The defense, meanwhile, kept things basic in new coordinator Jim Knowles’ debut, but cornerback Jordan Hancock and safety Kye Stokes – who was the first freshman to lose his black stripe this spring – were among those who impressed.

Walk-on cornerback Cameron Kittle, meanwhile, picked off Brown in the fourth quarter for the Buckeyes' lone turnover. That said, check out nearly 100 photos from the scrimmage below:

