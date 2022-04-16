Former Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins symbolically threw one final touchdown in Ohio Stadium on Saturday afternoon, as redshirt sophomore C.J. Stroud donned his black alternate jersey for the opening drive of the spring game.

With the Buckeyes’ first-team offense facing a 2nd-and-11 from the 29-yard line, Stroud found junior wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba across the middle of the field. He promptly raced to the end zone for the first score of the annual scrimmage to put the offense up 6-0.

After celebrating with his teammates, Stroud pointed at the nameplate on the back of his jersey, which featured Haskins’ last name. It was yet another tribute to Haskins, who passed away last weekend after he was struck by a truck on a South Florida highway.

Additionally, Ohio State is wearing helmet decals in Haskins’ honor on Saturday and held a moment of silence before the game. The Buckeyes also painted Haskins' initial on the turf at Ohio Stadium and will show a video tribute at halftime.

It’s unclear if its the exact black alternate jersey Haskins wore in Ohio State’s 36-31 win over Nebraska in 2018, but it’s worth noting the equipment helped Stroud take it off at the end of the drive and tucked it away in a safe spot on the sidelines.

