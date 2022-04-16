Ohio State Paints Dwayne Haskins' Initials On Ohio Stadium Turf For Spring Game

The Buckeyes are honoring the late signal-caller in multiple ways during Saturday's scrimmage.

In addition to wearing a helmet decal, holding a moment of silence and showing a video tribute, the Ohio State has painted former quarterback Dwayne Haskins initials onto the field at Ohio Stadium for today’s spring game.

While the scrimmage itself will take center stage, it will be a day of remembrance for Haskins, who was killed last weekend when he was struck by a vehicle on a South Florida highway. He was just 24 years old.

“(We’re) really excited about Saturday,” head coach Ryan Day said during his press conference earlier this week. “We have a lot of great recruits coming in, a lot of people coming in for (the coaches) clinic and it’ll be nice to have Buckeye Nation together for this event on Saturday to celebrate our team and the hard work we put in this spring, but also to get everybody together to honor Dwayne.

“I think that’s appropriate. There’s going to be a lot of excitement but also some moments in the day that’ll be deep thoughts based on our memories with Dwayne and playing in that stadium.”

Haskins' initial sit between the 5- and 10-yard line in the southeast corner of the field, which is closest to the Buckeyes' tunnel in Ohio Stadium. This tribute is likely only temporary, though, as Ohio State is set to replace the turf this summer with an entirely new design.

Kickoff of today's spring game is set for noon on BTN.

