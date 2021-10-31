Skip to main content
    October 31, 2021
    Photos From Ohio State's 33-24 Win Over Penn State

    More than 100 photos from the Buckeyes big victory over the Nittany Lions on Saturday night.
    Author:

    Fifth-ranked Ohio State was held to a season-low 466 yards of total offense but got four field goals from North Carolina transfer kicker Noah Ruggles to defeat No. 20 Penn State, 33-24, on Saturday night.

    The Buckeyes were led offensively by freshman running back TreVeyon Henderson, who rushed for 152 yards and one touchdown on a career-high 28 carries, as well as fifth-year senior defensive tackle Jerron Cage, who returned a fumble 57 yards for a touchdown late in the second quarter.

    It marked Ohio State’s fifth straight win over Penn State, something they had never achieved in 37 all-time meetings between the two programs.

    For more than 100 photos from the game, continue scrolling:

    1. Haskell Garrett
    2. Haskell Garrett
    3. Cormontae Hamilton
    4. Paris Johnson
    5. C.J. Stroud
    6. Jack Sawyer
    7. Toby Wilson
    8. Cade Stover
    9. Nico Palazeti
    10. Quinn Barham
    11. Ohio State Helmet
    12. Jaxon Smith-Njigba
    13. Emeka Egbuka
    15. Kyion Grayes
    14. Zion Branch and Xavier Nwankpa
    16. J.T. Tuimoloau
    17. Toby Wilson
    19. Corey Dennis
    18. Kyion Grayes and Caleb Burton
    20. Denzel Burke
    21. Jordan Hancock and Andre Turrentine
    22. Andre Turrentine
    23. Lloyd McFarquhar
    25. Chris Booker
    24. Chris Olave
    29. Marvin Harrison Jr
    30. Johnathan Hankins
    26. Omari Abor
    27. Luke Montgomery
    28. Zachariah Branch, C.J. Hicks, Kerry Coombs and Xavier Nwankpa
    31. Donovan Jackson and Mike Hall
    32. Kennedy Cook
    33. Teradja Mitchell, Thayer Munford and Jeremy Ruckert
    34. Ryan Day
    35. Denzel Burke
    36. Jack Miller
    37. Chris Olave
    38. Zach Harrison
    39. Zach Harrison
    40. Teradja Mitchell
    41. Sevyn Banks and Ronnie Hickman
    42. Emeka Egbuka
    43. Tony Alford
    44. TreVeyon Henderson
    45. C.J. Stroud
    46. Garrett Wilson
    47. Garrett Wilson
    48. Paris Johnson
    49. Ryan Watts
    50. Tyreke Smith
    51. Tyreke Smith
    52. Cam Brown
    53. Steele Chambers
    54. C.J. Stroud
    55. Haskell Garrett
    56. Tyreke Smith
    57. Javontae Jean-Baptiste

    58. J.T. Tuimoloau
    59. J.T. Tuimoloau
    60. J.T. Tuimoloau and Tyreke Smith
    61. Keith Byars
    62. Jack Sawyer
    63. Jack Sawyer
    64. Lathan Ransom
    65. Lathan Ransom and Zach Harrison
    66. Craig Young, Ronnie Hickman, Lathan Ransom and Cameron Martinez
    67. Chris Olave
    68. Chris Olave
    69. Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson
    70. Xavier Johnson
    71. Denzel Burke
    72. Ronnie Hickman
    73. Jerron Cage
    74. Thayer Munford, Mitchell Melton, Jerron Cage and J.T. Tuimoloau
    75. J.T. Tuimoloau
    76. Cody Simon
    77. Taron Vincent
    78. Paul Rhoads and Al Washington
    79. Garrett Wilson
    80. C.J. Stroud
    81. TreVeyon Henderson
    82. Noah Ruggles
    83. Teradja Mitchell
    84. Jerron Cage, Teradja Mitchell, Javontae Jean-Baptiste and Cody Simon
    85. Palaie Gaoteote, Zach Harrison, Antwuan Jackson and Javontae Jean-Baptiste
    86. TreVeyon Henderson
    87. Tyreke Smith
    88. Cam Brown
    89. Cody Simon
    90. Chris Olave
    91. Taron Vincent
    92. Cam Brown
    93. Luke Wypler
    94. C.J. Stroud
    95. Miyan Williams
    96. Matt Jones, C.J. Stroud and Luke Wypler
    97. Dawand Jones
    98. C.J. Stroud
    99. Jeremy Ruckert
    100. TreVeyon Henderson
    101. Cody Simon
    102. Ohio Stadium
    103. Kyle McCord
    104. Taron Vincent
    105. Kerry Coombs and Cam Brown
    106. Cam Brown and Lejond Cavazos
    107. Ryan Day

    Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums.

