Photos From Ohio State's 33-24 Win Over Penn State

More than 100 photos from the Buckeyes big victory over the Nittany Lions on Saturday night.

Fifth-ranked Ohio State was held to a season-low 466 yards of total offense but got four field goals from North Carolina transfer kicker Noah Ruggles to defeat No. 20 Penn State, 33-24, on Saturday night.

The Buckeyes were led offensively by freshman running back TreVeyon Henderson, who rushed for 152 yards and one touchdown on a career-high 28 carries, as well as fifth-year senior defensive tackle Jerron Cage, who returned a fumble 57 yards for a touchdown late in the second quarter.

It marked Ohio State’s fifth straight win over Penn State, something they had never achieved in 37 all-time meetings between the two programs.

For more than 100 photos from the game, continue scrolling:

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Ohio State Remains No. 5 In Coaches Poll, Drops To Sixth In AP Poll

Jerron Cage Gives Buckeyes Nation-Leading Sixth Defensive Touchdown Of Season

Ohio State’s Offense “Just Kept Fighting” In Saturday Night's Win Over Penn State

Ohio State Stymies Penn State, Keeps College Football Playoff Hopes Alive

Ryan Day’s Message To Recruits: “You Come To Ohio State For Games Like This”

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!