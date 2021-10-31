Ohio State Drops To No. 6 In Associated Press Top 25 Poll Following Win Over Penn State

Skip to main content
    October 31, 2021
    Ohio State Drops To No. 6 In Associated Press Top 25 Poll Following Win Against Penn State

    The Buckeyes earned their first win over a ranked opponent this season in a hard-fought game against the Nittany Lions.
    Unlike the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll, where it remained at No. 5, Ohio State fell to No. 6 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll released on Sunday afternoon following its 33-24 win over Penn State.

    The Buckeyes were jumped by Michigan State by virtue of its win over rival Michigan, which was the sixth-ranked team in the country heading into Saturday. The Wolverines fell to No. 9 as a result of the loss.

    The top four remain steady from last week, with Georgia leading the way, followed by Cincinnati, Alabama and Oklahoma. Wake Forest, meanwhile, finds its way into the top 10 for the first time in school history.

    Other Big Ten teams ranked in this week’s poll include Iowa at No. 19 and Penn State and No. 22. The Hawkeyes notably lost their second straight game on the road at unranked Wisconsin.

    The full Associated Press Top 25 poll can be found below, with first-place votes in parenthesis:

    1. Georgia (63)
    2. Cincinnati
    3. Alabama
    4. Oklahoma
    5. Michigan State
    6. Ohio State
    7. Oregon
    8. Notre Dame
    9. Michigan
    10. Wake Forest
    11. Oklahoma State
    12. Auburn
    13. Texas A&M
    14. Baylor
    15. Ole Miss
    16. UTSA
    17. BYU
    18. Kentucky
    19. Iowa
    20. Houston
    21. Coastal Carolina
    22. Penn State
    23. SMU
    24. Louisiana-Lafayette
    25. Fresno State

