Ohio State Drops To No. 6 In Associated Press Top 25 Poll Following Win Over Penn State

The Buckeyes earned their first win over a ranked opponent this season in a hard-fought game against the Nittany Lions.

Unlike the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll, where it remained at No. 5, Ohio State fell to No. 6 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll released on Sunday afternoon following its 33-24 win over Penn State.

The Buckeyes were jumped by Michigan State by virtue of its win over rival Michigan, which was the sixth-ranked team in the country heading into Saturday. The Wolverines fell to No. 9 as a result of the loss.

The top four remain steady from last week, with Georgia leading the way, followed by Cincinnati, Alabama and Oklahoma. Wake Forest, meanwhile, finds its way into the top 10 for the first time in school history.

Other Big Ten teams ranked in this week’s poll include Iowa at No. 19 and Penn State and No. 22. The Hawkeyes notably lost their second straight game on the road at unranked Wisconsin.

The full Associated Press Top 25 poll can be found below, with first-place votes in parenthesis:

Georgia (63) Cincinnati Alabama Oklahoma Michigan State Ohio State Oregon Notre Dame Michigan Wake Forest Oklahoma State Auburn Texas A&M Baylor Ole Miss UTSA BYU Kentucky Iowa Houston Coastal Carolina Penn State SMU Louisiana-Lafayette Fresno State

