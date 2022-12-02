Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud was named on Friday afternoon as one of 11 finalists for the Manning Award, which is presented annually to college football’s best signal-caller and is the only quarterback award that takes a candidate’s bowl performance into consideration.

A redshirt sophomore from Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., Stroud has completed 66.2 percent of his passes this season for 3,340 yards and 37 touchdowns, which is tied for the most in the country with Houston’s Clayton Tune. He also leads the nation in passing efficiency with a 176.25 rating.

Stroud was recently named the Big Ten’s offensive player and quarterback of the year, as well as a finalist for the Maxwell Award, Davey O’Brien Award, Walter Camp Player of the Year and the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, though that was given this week to TCU’s Max Duggan.

Other finalists for the Manning Award, which was created to honor the accomplishments of Archie, Peyton and Eli Manning, include Duggan, Alabama’s Bryce Young, Georgia’s Stetson Bennett, Mississippi State’s Will Rogers, North Carolina’s Drake Maye, Oregon’s Bo Nix, Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker, USC’s Caleb Williams, Wake Forest’s Sam Hartman and Washington’s Michael Penix.

Young was selected as last year’s winner, while Stroud was a finalist. A Buckeye has never won the award, though Troy Smith (2006), Terrelle Pryor (2010), Braxton Miller (2012), J.T. Barrett (2014, 2016 and 2017), Dwayne Haskins (2018) and Justin Fields (2019-20) were also finalists.

This year's winner will be announced sometime after the College Football Playoff National Championship, which takes place on Jan. 9, 2023.

