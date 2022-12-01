Skip to main content

Former Ohio State Defensive End Nick Bosa Named NFC Defensive Player Of The Month

Bosa recorded 10 tackles, five tackles for loss and three sacks to lead the San Francisco 49ers to a 3-0 record in November.

The NFL announced on Thursday morning that former Ohio State defensive end Nick Bosa has been named the NFC Defensive Player of the Month for November.

The No. 2 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, Bosa recorded 10 total tackles, 10 quarterback hits, five tackles for loss and three sacks to lead the 49ers to a 3-0 record last month. His third sack notably secured a shutout victory over the New Orleans Saints last Sunday.

Bosa’s 11.5 sacks on the season rank third in the league behind only New England Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon (13.0) and Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (12.0). He has recorded at least one sack in nine of the 10 games he’s played this year.

This marks the second time in his career that Bosa has been named the NFC Defensive Player of the Month, as he took home the honor during his rookie season in October 2019 on his way to being named the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year.

Bosa is the first former Buckeye to be named the NFC Defensive Player of the Month since Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young in December 2020. He’s also the first former Ohio State player to win the monthly award twice.

