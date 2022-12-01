The NFL announced on Thursday morning that former Ohio State defensive end Nick Bosa has been named the NFC Defensive Player of the Month for November.

The No. 2 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, Bosa recorded 10 total tackles, 10 quarterback hits, five tackles for loss and three sacks to lead the 49ers to a 3-0 record last month. His third sack notably secured a shutout victory over the New Orleans Saints last Sunday.

Bosa’s 11.5 sacks on the season rank third in the league behind only New England Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon (13.0) and Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (12.0). He has recorded at least one sack in nine of the 10 games he’s played this year.

More News From Sports Illustrated: After Beatdown In Columbus, Michigan Controls This Rivalry Now | Caleb Williams Delivers His Crowning Moment In Revitalized Coliseum | SI’s Top 10: Why USC Holds Remaining Cards In Playoff Race

This marks the second time in his career that Bosa has been named the NFC Defensive Player of the Month, as he took home the honor during his rookie season in October 2019 on his way to being named the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year.

Bosa is the first former Buckeye to be named the NFC Defensive Player of the Month since Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young in December 2020. He’s also the first former Ohio State player to win the monthly award twice.

-----

Get your Ohio State football tickets from SI Tickets. Also, be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Report: Rose Bowl Agrees To Expand Playoff As Soon As 2024

Report: Brian Hartline To Interview For Cincinnati Head Coaching Job

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud Named Walter Camp Player Of The Year Finalist

Ohio State's Stroud, Harrison, Johnson, Jackson Named First-Team All-Big Ten

Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. Named Big Ten Receiver Of The Year

Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud Named Big Ten Offensive Player, QB Of The Year

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew Lind on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNow_FN

Follow BuckeyesNow on Instagram: @BuckeyesNow_FN

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!