Although he was reportedly set to interview for Cincinnati’s vacant head coaching job in the near future, Ohio State passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach Brian Hartline ended any speculation that he may leave the Buckeyes for the Bearcats with a simple post on Twitter.

“I am aware of the speculation surrounding my name connected to other vacant coaching positions and appreciate all of the support,” Hartline said on Thursday afternoon, “but right now my heart is at Ohio State and I do not have any plans to go anywhere else.”

The 36-year-old Hartline, who played for the Buckeyes from 2005-08, is currently in his fifth season on staff at his alma mater after initially joining the program in 2017 as a quality control coach. He was promoted to interim wide receivers coach in 2018, then had that tagged removed the following season.

Hartline notably helped the program end a 15-year drought without a first-round wide receiver back when Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave were drafted in the spring. He's also developed four 1,000-yard performers in the last two seasons, including Biletnikoff Award finalist Marvin Harrison Jr.

Hartline has said on numerous occasions that he has no coaching aspirations beyond Ohio State, and notably received a raise and an increase in responsibilities after he was pursued last offseason by Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman, who was his former teammate in Columbus.

“To me, I’m at the pinnacle of the ladder, so unless there’s a relationship that I know of somebody at this spot, that’s a big question and hard to answer,” Hartline said last year. “All I know is I love Ohio State, my wife is from here ... It would be really hard to leave. I don’t think that’s ever really in the books.”

