Ohio State Remains At No. 3 In USA Today Coaches Poll Following Win Over Wisconsin

The Buckeyes are one of four Big Ten teams ranked in this week's poll along with Michigan, Penn State and Minnesota.
Ohio State stood pat at No. 3 in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll, which was released on Sunday afternoon, following a 52-21 win over Wisconsin on Saturday evening.

The Buckeyes continue to trail top-ranked Georgia and Alabama but gained three first-place votes in this week’s poll. Michigan and Clemson, meanwhile, round out the top five.

USC, Oklahoma State and Kentucky all moved up one spot following Oklahoma’s home loss to Kansas State, while Tennessee both moved into the top 10 after 4-0 starts.

Ohio State and Michigan are two of four Big Ten teams in this week’s poll, as they are joined by No. 12 Penn State and No. 23 Minnesota, which knocked Michigan State from the rankings on Saturday.

That said, the full USA Today Sports AFCA Coaches Poll can be found below, with first-place votes in parenthesis:

  1. Georgia (34)
  2. Alabama (26)
  3. Ohio State (4)
  4. Michigan
  5. Clemson
  6. USC
  7. Oklahoma State
  8. Kentucky
  9. Tennessee
  10. N.C. State
  11. Ole Miss
  12. Penn State
  13. Utah
  14. Baylor
  15. Oregon
  16. Oklahoma
  17. Texas A&M
  18. Washington
  19. Arkansas
  20. BYU
  21. Wake Forest
  22. Florida State
  23. Minnesota
  24. Pittsburgh
  25. Syracuse

