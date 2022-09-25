Ohio State Remains At No. 3 In USA Today Coaches Poll Following Win Over Wisconsin

Ohio State stood pat at No. 3 in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll, which was released on Sunday afternoon, following a 52-21 win over Wisconsin on Saturday evening.

The Buckeyes continue to trail top-ranked Georgia and Alabama but gained three first-place votes in this week’s poll. Michigan and Clemson, meanwhile, round out the top five.

USC, Oklahoma State and Kentucky all moved up one spot following Oklahoma’s home loss to Kansas State, while Tennessee both moved into the top 10 after 4-0 starts.

Ohio State and Michigan are two of four Big Ten teams in this week’s poll, as they are joined by No. 12 Penn State and No. 23 Minnesota, which knocked Michigan State from the rankings on Saturday.

That said, the full USA Today Sports AFCA Coaches Poll can be found below, with first-place votes in parenthesis:

Georgia (34) Alabama (26) Ohio State (4) Michigan Clemson USC Oklahoma State Kentucky Tennessee N.C. State Ole Miss Penn State Utah Baylor Oregon Oklahoma Texas A&M Washington Arkansas BYU Wake Forest Florida State Minnesota Pittsburgh Syracuse

