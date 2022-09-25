Ohio State Rolls Past Wisconsin 52-21 In Big Ten Conference Opener

If you reached your seat late on Saturday night at Ohio Stadium for Ohio State’s Big Ten Conference opener against Wisconsin, you probably missed a lot of action.

C.J. Stroud threw five touchdown passes as Ohio State scored early and often in a 52-21 route of Wisconsin at Ohio Stadium.

The Buckeye passer threw touchdowns of 32, 8. 12, 2 and 13 yards. Miyan William and TreVeyon Henderson each rushed for over 100 yards. Saturday night marked the first time since 2019 that a pair of Buckeyes rushed for 100 yards or more.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba was unavailable, but the Buckeye passing attack barely broke stride. Smith-Njigba suffered a hamstring injury in the season-opening win over Notre Dame but returned to action in last week’s victory over Toledo. It’s unclear why he’ll be sidelined this evening, as the Buckeyes do not provide specific injury information.

Cade Stover caught his first touchdown pass as a Buckeye in the first quarter and added another before the quarter came to an end. The senior tight-end made an emphasized pass catching and route running this offseason and it’s resulted in a breakout campaign from the Lexington, Ohio native.

The Buckeyes were prepared to slow down an old-school Wisconsin offense that featured a pair of big-ticket running backs. But after scoring on their opening possession and intercepting Badgers’ quarterback Graham Mertz on his first pass to setup the Buckeye offense in good field position, Ohio State was ready to deliver a knockout punch early.

Tanner McCallister secured the Buckeyes second turnover of the season when he intercepted Mertz.

Defensively, Ohio State dominated Wisconsin from the opening kickoff. The Buckeyes held the Badgers to just one first down in the first quarter and limited the Wisconsin offensive attack to just 96 total yards at halftime.

Wisconsin ran the ball on its first four plays before the Mertz interception, but after the Buckeyes quick start it became clear Wisconsin was a team that wasn’t prepared to play from behind.

Williams finished the night with 101 yards on 11 carries and two scores while Henderson carried the ball 21 times for 121 yards.

Stroud completed 17-of-27 passes for 281 yards and five scores. Emeka Egbuka was on the receiving end of six of his passes, totaling 118 yards and two touchdowns. Julian Fleming added four catches for 67 yards.

The Buckeyes are now 1-0 and shifts their focus to Homecoming week and Rutgers.

