Report: Buckeyes Add Former Arizona DC Paul Rhoads to Coaching Staff

The Buckeyes have reportedly added Paul Rhoads to the 2021 staff, as Ryan Day looks for additional eyes on helping shore up some of 2020's defensive issues.

Just two weeks ago, with the retirement of former co-defensive coordinator Greg Mattison and the promotion of Parker Fleming to special teams coordinator, it appeared that Ohio State head coach Ryan Day had finalized his 2021 coaching staff.

But in the 10 days since then, there have been rumors that linebackers coach Al Washington may be leaving the program to take the DC job with the new staff at the University of Tennessee. While uncertainty around Washington's future with the Buckeyes remains, Wednesday afternoon brings one certain change.

According to Pete Thamel of Yahoo! Sports, Ryan Day is adding former Arizona defensive coordinator Paul Rhoads to his 2021 staff as a coaching analyst

Day left open the possibility of adding a coaching analyst this offseason when he was asked about it during his first meeting with the meeting after the team lost to Alabama in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

"I think the big thing for us is it has to be the right fit culturally." Day said he has “spent a lot of time thinking about” the possibility of hiring a consultant/analyst for the defensive coaching staff, but “the big thing for us is it has to be the right fit.”

Paul Rhoads is 54 years old and is a college football journeyman coach. He's actually returning to Ohio State, where he was a graduate assistant under John Cooper back in 1991. Since then, he's coached at Iowa State (as both an assistant and as the head coach from 2009-2015), Arkansas, Pittsburgh, UCLA, Auburn and Arizona. He was the Wildcats defensive coordinator last year, but was not retained when their staff was turned over recently.

As an analyst, Rhoads will not coach the Buckeyes on the field directly. His job will involve assisting the coaching staff with preparing for each game and scouting opponents to develop game plans.

