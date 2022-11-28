After a breakout freshman year, Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson had high expectations heading into his sophomore season.

However, a foot injury suffered in the win over Toledo in September lingered and he ended up missing four of the Buckeyes’ final eight games. That doesn’t include wins at Michigan State and Maryland, when left both games after aggravating the injury around halftime.

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day doesn’t share injury-related information, so the extent of Henderson’s injury wasn’t clear. It was only known that he was wearing a protective walking boot on his left foot. That is, until now.

In response to a since-deleted tweet that questioned the culture and toughness of the Buckeyes’ football program, Henderson explained that he was hindered by – but attempted to play – with torn ligaments and a broken bone in his foot.

“My brothers know (I’ve) been trying to do whatever it take(s) to fight alongside of them every week,” Henderson said. “ Carry on…”

Henderson rushed for 191 yards and three touchdowns prior to the injury. He finished the year with 571 yards and six scores, including a pair of 100-yard performances against Wisconsin and Michigan State, but was never quite able to make the impact many expected – and now we know why.

Henderson wasn’t the only offensive player hampered by injury this season, as running back Miyan Williams dealt with hand, knee and ankle injuries while wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba missed all but three games with a hamstring injury suffered in the season-opening win over Notre Dame.

Williams finished the regular season with 817 yards and 13 touchdowns in 11 games, while Smith-Njigba caught just five passes for 43 yards, a far cry from the school-record 95 catches for 1,606 yards and nine touchdowns he had last season.

Third-string running back Evan Pryor also suffered a season-ending knee injury in preseason practice, which is why freshman Dallan Hayden and Arizona State transfer Chip Trayanum – who started the year at linebacker – played major roles in the Buckeyes' backfield down the stretch.

Hayden rushed for 248 yards and four touchdowns in wins over Indiana and Maryland, earning Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors following the latter, while Trayanum was Ohio State's leading rusher in the loss to Michigan with 83 yards on 14 carries.

