Ohio State Falls To No. 5 In USA Today Coaches Poll Following Loss To Michigan

Ohio State fell three spots to No. 5 in the latest USA Today Sports AFCA Coaches Poll following its 45-23 loss to Michigan on Saturday afternoon.

The Buckeyes are the highest-ranked team that won’t be playing on conference championship weekend, trailing No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Michigan, No. 3 TCU and No. 4 USC. Assuming the College Football Playoff rankings reflect this poll, Ohio State would need some help to make the four-team field.

A loss by the Horned Frogs would give both teams one loss, and their resumes would be compared for the final spot, and the Buckeyes notably have a victory over No. 7 Penn State earlier this season. A loss by the Trojans would give them two losses, and no two-loss team has ever made the playoff.

That said, the full coaches poll can be found below, with first-place votes in parenthesis:

Georgia (60) Michigan (3) TCU USC Ohio State Alabama Penn State Tennessee Washington Kansas State Clemson Utah LSU Florida State Oregon Oregon State UCLA Tulane Notre Dame South Carolina Texas North Carolina UCF UTSA Mississippi State

