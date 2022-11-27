Skip to main content

Ohio State Falls To No. 5 In USA Today Coaches Poll Following Loss To Michigan

The Buckeyes' postseason fate is up in the air as they'll watch conference championship weekend from home.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Ohio State fell three spots to No. 5 in the latest USA Today Sports AFCA Coaches Poll following its 45-23 loss to Michigan on Saturday afternoon.

The Buckeyes are the highest-ranked team that won’t be playing on conference championship weekend, trailing No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Michigan, No. 3 TCU and No. 4 USC. Assuming the College Football Playoff rankings reflect this poll, Ohio State would need some help to make the four-team field.

A loss by the Horned Frogs would give both teams one loss, and their resumes would be compared for the final spot, and the Buckeyes notably have a victory over No. 7 Penn State earlier this season. A loss by the Trojans would give them two losses, and no two-loss team has ever made the playoff.



That said, the full coaches poll can be found below, with first-place votes in parenthesis:

  1. Georgia (60)
  2. Michigan (3)
  3. TCU
  4. USC
  5. Ohio State
  6. Alabama
  7. Penn State
  8. Tennessee
  9. Washington
  10. Kansas State
  11. Clemson
  12. Utah
  13. LSU
  14. Florida State
  15. Oregon
  16. Oregon State
  17. UCLA
  18. Tulane
  19. Notre Dame
  20. South Carolina
  21. Texas
  22. North Carolina
  23. UCF
  24. UTSA
  25. Mississippi State

