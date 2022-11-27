Skip to main content

Ohio State Drops To No. 5 In AP Top 25 Poll After Loss To Michigan

The Buckeyes appear to be first in line for the playoff if someone trips up on conference championship weekend.
Just like the USA Today Coaches Poll, which was released early Sunday afternoon, Ohio State dropped three spots to No. 5 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll following its 45-23 loss to Michigan.

While their Big Ten championship hopes were crushed with the loss to the Wolverines, their first in Columbus since 2000, the Buckeyes are still firmly in the mix for the College Football Playoff, assuming the rankings reflect the polls.

Ohio State trails top-ranked Georgia, No. 2 Michigan, No. 3 TCU and No. 4 USC, and a loss by either the Horned Frogs or Trojans in the Big XII and Pac-12 championship games could open the door for the Buckeyes to make the four-team field.

More News From Sports Illustrated: After Beatdown In Columbus, Michigan Controls This Rivalry Now | Caleb Williams Delivers His Crowning Moment In Revitalized Coliseum | SI’s Top 10: Why USC Holds Remaining Cards In Playoff Race

That said, the full Associated Press Top 25 poll can be found below, with first-place votes in parenthesis:

  1. Georgia (58)
  2. Michigan (5)
  3. TCU
  4. USC
  5. Ohio State
  6. Alabama
  7. Tennessee
  8. Penn State
  9. Washington
  10. Clemson
  11. LSU
  12. Utah
  13. Kansas State
  14. Florida State
  15. Oregon
  16. Oregon State
  17. UCLA
  18. Tulane
  19. Notre Dame
  20. South Carolina
  21. Texas
  22. UCF
  23. UTSA
  24. North Carolina
  25. Mississippi State

