Ohio State Drops To No. 5 In AP Top 25 Poll After Loss To Michigan

Just like the USA Today Coaches Poll, which was released early Sunday afternoon, Ohio State dropped three spots to No. 5 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll following its 45-23 loss to Michigan.

While their Big Ten championship hopes were crushed with the loss to the Wolverines, their first in Columbus since 2000, the Buckeyes are still firmly in the mix for the College Football Playoff, assuming the rankings reflect the polls.

Ohio State trails top-ranked Georgia, No. 2 Michigan, No. 3 TCU and No. 4 USC, and a loss by either the Horned Frogs or Trojans in the Big XII and Pac-12 championship games could open the door for the Buckeyes to make the four-team field.

More News From Sports Illustrated: After Beatdown In Columbus, Michigan Controls This Rivalry Now | Caleb Williams Delivers His Crowning Moment In Revitalized Coliseum | SI’s Top 10: Why USC Holds Remaining Cards In Playoff Race

That said, the full Associated Press Top 25 poll can be found below, with first-place votes in parenthesis:

Georgia (58) Michigan (5) TCU USC Ohio State Alabama Tennessee Penn State Washington Clemson LSU Utah Kansas State Florida State Oregon Oregon State UCLA Tulane Notre Dame South Carolina Texas UCF UTSA North Carolina Mississippi State

-----

Get your Ohio State football tickets from SI Tickets. Also, be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Ohio State Falls To No. 5 In USA Today Coaches Poll Following Loss To Michigan

Report: Wisconsin Making "Strong Push" To Hire Cincinnati's Luke Fickell

Ryan Day Believes Ohio State Would Be “Dangerous” If It Can Sneak Into Playoff

Instant Analysis From Ohio State’s 45-23 Loss To Michigan

C.J. Stroud Speaks On His Future After Losing To Michigan

Michigan Plants Flag At Midfield In Ohio Stadium After Beating Ohio State

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew Lind on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNow_FN

Follow BuckeyesNow on Instagram: @BuckeyesNow_FN

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!