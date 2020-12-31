Day, Swinney Joint Presser Discussing Final Sugar Bowl Preparations

Here's what the Ohio State and Clemson head coaches had to say about their final preparations for their College Football Playoff rematch.

In an event that's typically made-for-TV with both head coaches sitting on the same stage separated only by the trophy for which they're competing, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day and Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney spent 30 minutes with the media on Thursday morning to address their final preparations for the Sugar Bowl.

Here are a few highlights from what they had to say:

RYAN DAY

When asked about last year's Clemson loss as a motivating factor, Day said it was fresh on their minds early on, but once quarantine hit and spring practices were cancelled, other things took center stage ... "The highest motivating thing for us is we'll have the opportunity to tell a great story."

Day says the idea of being at "full strength" is "a floating target right now ... guys who come off isolation have a protocol to get back on the field … certain levels of return to play, depending on the position … we’re getting a lot of guys back, but it’s different this year."

Evaluating how things have worked out while splitting carries between Master Teague and Trey Sermon: "It's been different than last year for sure … we approached it by committee early on, with both guys coming off injuries (Teague an Achilles and Sermon a knee injury), they were just finding their ways early … we needed rhythm to get rolling in the run game … both have found their rhythm in the short season … Trey kept working, never once came into my office and complained about carries, to see what he did last game was awesome."

The hardest thing for Day to deal with has been being out of routine as frequently as they've been. They thrive on knowing what's next and preparing for that. Also, "being the leader of this program and not being able to look guys in the eyes and tell them what's coming next" was really tough for Day. He said they aren't taking things for granted, but they have a lot to still be thankful for.

The Buckeye defense has only played twice since the head-scratching second half against Indiana that nearly cost them the chance to be here. But Day is confident they've figured things out since then. "How do you know when you've only played six games? The only way you find out is by playing. ... But we go against each other in practice every day. ... There's been great improvement in that area, but the real test will be tomorrow."

When asked about Justin Fields not having played his best game yet, Day said, "It's not only Justin, I don't think we, as a team, have played our best game yet. ... I'm not sure Justin has, either, but that's the challenge. But that's everybody. The running backs, the receivers, the offensive line."

DABO SWINNEY

Swinney said the Tigers are "motivated by winning just as much as by losing." He says that winning a national championship makes it want to go out and win another one, just as much as losing in the national title game like it did against LSU: "We certainly learn from our memories." He later referenced the irony that 2020 started for them in New Orleans and now the calendar year will end down there too.

The biggest storyline that developed over the course of the week is Clemson's offensive coordinator Tony Elliott testing positive for CoVID and being unavailable for the game. How will it impact the Tigers? “We're certainly going to miss Tony,” but how will it impact Clemson? “You can ask me that after the game.” He also discussed how he created a defacto depth chart for the coaching staff, to come up with a plan on how they'd handle a coach being unavailable. This plans was made months ago, so Elliott's positive test was disappointing but they are prepared to handle it. QB Coach and Passing Game Coordinator Brandon Streeter will call the plays from up in the booth (he's usually on the sideline). Swinney and Streeter will talk with Trevor Lawrence after each series. Elliott is also the running backs coach - that group will now talk with C.J. Spiller.

Swinney talked about the challenges of the season but still "finding joy in the journey."

Swinney said other than Elliott, everyone made the trip to New Orleans except for sing one walk-on and one scholarship player.

When discussing recruiting, he joked that he has a couple of incoming freshmen moving to campus on Sunday that "I've never met in person."

Regarding whether or not Trevor Lawrence will go down as the greatest college quarterback of all-time: "He's as good as there's ever been, that's for sure. He's the greatest winner I've ever been around. He's 34-1. He's been incredible."

-----

You may also like:

X's and O's: Three Keys for the Buckeyes to Beat Clemson in the Sugar Bowl

Five Major Storylines for Ohio State, Clemson CFP Rematch

Three Most Pressing Questions Ahead of the Sugar Bowl

Three Buckeyes Named Associated Press All-Americans

Chris Olave Spotted on the Practice Field

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Brendan on Twitter: @brendangulick22

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook