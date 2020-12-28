NewsFootballBasketballBaseballRecruitingSoccer
Search

Three Buckeyes Named Associated Press All-Americans

Wyatt Davis, Shaun Wade and Haskell Garrett have been recognized by the Associated Press as 2020 All-Americans. Davis is the only player in the country to repeat on the first-team.
Author:
Publish date:

Ohio State Buckeyes Wyatt Davis, Shaun Wade, Haskell Garrett were named All-Americans by the Associated Press on Monday afternoon.

Davis was the only player in the country to repeat as a first-team All-American after he earned the distinction last fall. Wade was also named to the first-team, while Garrett was picked as a second-team selection.

Meanwhile, as the Buckeyes prepare to play Clemson in the CFP semifinal at the Sugar Bowl, the Tigers learned they have two All-Americans: Travis Etienne was named First-Team All-Purpose player after he was a second-team All-American running back the last two seasons. Trevor Lawrence was named the quarterback of the third-team.

Here are the selections from the AP this year.

The 2020 AP All-America team

FIRST TEAM

Offense

Quarterback — Mac Jones, junior, Alabama.

Running backs — Najee Harris, senior, Alabama; Breece Hall, sophomore, Iowa State.

Tackles — Brady Christensen, junior, BYU; Alex Leatherwood, senior, Alabama.

Guards — Aaron Banks, senior, Notre Dame; Wyatt Davis, junior, Ohio State.

Center — Landon Dickerson, senior, Alabama.

Tight end — Kyle Pitts, junior, Florida.

Receivers — DeVonta Smith, senior, Alabama; Elijah Moore, junior, Mississippi.

All-purpose player — Travis Etienne, senior, Clemson.

Kicker — Jose Borregales, senior, Miami.

Defense

Ends — Rashad Weaver, senior, Pitt; Tarron Jackson, senior, Coastal Carolina.

Tackles — Daviyon Nixon, junior, Iowa; Darius Stills, senior, West Virginia.

Linebackers — Zaven Collins, junior, Tulsa; Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, senior, Notre Dame; Joseph Ossai, junior, Texas.

Cornerbacks — Patrick Surtain II, junior, Alabama; Shaun Wade, senior, Ohio State.

Safeties — Talanoa Hufanga, junior, Southern California; Brandon Joseph, redshirt freshman, Northwestern.

Punter — Pressley Harvin III, senior, Georgia Tech.

SECOND TEAM

Offense

Quarterback — Kyle Trask, senior, Florida.

Running backs — Jaret Patterson, junior, Buffalo; Javonte Williams, junior, North Carolina.

Tackles — Liam Eichenberg, senior, Notre Dame; Christian Darrisaw, junior, Virginia Tech.

Guards — Cain Madden, junior, Marshall; Kenyon Green, sophomore, Texas A&M.

Center — Tyler Linderbaum, sophomore, Iowa.

Tight end — Hunter Long, junior, Boston College.

Receivers — Jaelon Darden, senior, North Texas; Jonathan Adams Jr., senior, Arkansas State.

All-purpose player — Kadarius Toney, senior, Florida.

Kicker — Cade York, sophomore, LSU.

Defense

Ends — Jaelen Phillips, senior, Miami; Patrick Jones, senior, Pitt.

Tackles — Alim McNeil, junior, North Carolina State; Haskell Garrett, senior, Ohio State.

Linebackers — Mike Rose, junior, Iowa State; Nik Bonitto, sophomore, Oklahoma; Nick Bolton, junior, Missouri.

Cornerbacks —Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, sophomore, TCU; Ahmad Gardner, sophomore, Cincinnati.

Safeties — Trevon Moehrig, junior, TCU; James Wiggins, senior, Cincinnati.

Punter — Lou Hedley, junior, Miami.

THIRD TEAM

Offense

Quarterback — Trevor Lawrence, junior, Clemson.

Running backs — Michael Carter, senior, North Carolina; Mohammed Ibrahim, junior, Minnesota.

Tackles — Darian Kinnard, junior, Kentucky; Samuel Cosmi, junior, Texas.

Guards — Ben Cleveland, senior, Georgia; Tommy Kraemer, senior, Notre Dame.

Center — Creed Humphrey, junior, Oklahoma.

Tight end — Charlie Kolar, junior, Iowa State.

Receivers — Dyami Brown, junior, North Carolina; Ty Fryfogle, senior, Indiana.

All-purpose player — Avery Williams, senior, Boise State.

Kicker — Jake Oldroyd, sophomore, BYU.

Defense

Ends — JaQuan Bailey, senior, Iowa State; Kayvon Thibodeaux, sophomore, Oregon.

Tackles — Christian Barmore, sophomore, Alabama; C.J. Brewer, senior, Coastal Carolina.

Linebackers — Zion Tupuola-Fetui, junior, Washington; Micah McFadden, junior, Indiana; Dylan Moses, senior, Alabama.

Cornerbacks — Greg Newsome, junior, Northwestern; Eli Ricks, freshman, LSU.

Safeties — Kyle Hamilton, sophomore, Notre Dame; Tykee Smith, sophomore, West Virginia.

Punter — Jake Camarda, junior, Georgia.

Ohio State’s 2020 First-Team All-Americans

OG Wyatt Davis – Associated Press, ESPN.com

DT Haskell Garrett – CBS Sports, Pro Football Focus

CB Shaun Wade – Associated Press, ESPN.com

-----

You may also like:

Chris Olave Spotted on the Practice Field

Urban Meyer Weighing NFL Coaching Future

Josh Myers Named Rimington Trophy Finalist

Four Former Ohio State Buckeyes Earn Pro Bowl Selections

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!
Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel
Follow Brendan on Twitter: @brendangulick22
Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI
Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook

Dwayne Haskins vs. Ravens
News

Dwayne Haskins Waived by Washington Football Team

Haskell Garrett
Football

Three Buckeyes Named Associated Press All-Americans

Dabo Swinney
Football

Dabo Swinney Offers Lengthy Explanation for Ranking Ohio State No. 11

Chris-Olave-Practice-0929
Football

Chris Olave Spotted Back at Practice

Urban Meyer
News

Report: Urban Meyer Weighing NFL Future

Dabo Swinney
Football

Dabo Swinney Doubles Down on Ranking Buckeyes No. 11 in the Country

Seth Towns
Basketball

Seth Towns Gives Buckeye Fans Glimpse of What Could Be

Chris Holtmann on Offense Bleeding into the Defense and Defending Ron Harper Jr.
Basketball

Chris Holtmann Press Conference Highlights After Buckeyes Lose to Northwestern

Musa Jallow
Basketball

Buckeyes Miss Game-Winner, Drop Heartbreaking Affair with Northwestern