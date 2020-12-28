Three Buckeyes Named Associated Press All-Americans
Ohio State Buckeyes Wyatt Davis, Shaun Wade, Haskell Garrett were named All-Americans by the Associated Press on Monday afternoon.
Davis was the only player in the country to repeat as a first-team All-American after he earned the distinction last fall. Wade was also named to the first-team, while Garrett was picked as a second-team selection.
Meanwhile, as the Buckeyes prepare to play Clemson in the CFP semifinal at the Sugar Bowl, the Tigers learned they have two All-Americans: Travis Etienne was named First-Team All-Purpose player after he was a second-team All-American running back the last two seasons. Trevor Lawrence was named the quarterback of the third-team.
Here are the selections from the AP this year.
The 2020 AP All-America team
FIRST TEAM
Offense
Quarterback — Mac Jones, junior, Alabama.
Running backs — Najee Harris, senior, Alabama; Breece Hall, sophomore, Iowa State.
Tackles — Brady Christensen, junior, BYU; Alex Leatherwood, senior, Alabama.
Guards — Aaron Banks, senior, Notre Dame; Wyatt Davis, junior, Ohio State.
Center — Landon Dickerson, senior, Alabama.
Tight end — Kyle Pitts, junior, Florida.
Receivers — DeVonta Smith, senior, Alabama; Elijah Moore, junior, Mississippi.
All-purpose player — Travis Etienne, senior, Clemson.
Kicker — Jose Borregales, senior, Miami.
Defense
Ends — Rashad Weaver, senior, Pitt; Tarron Jackson, senior, Coastal Carolina.
Tackles — Daviyon Nixon, junior, Iowa; Darius Stills, senior, West Virginia.
Linebackers — Zaven Collins, junior, Tulsa; Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, senior, Notre Dame; Joseph Ossai, junior, Texas.
Cornerbacks — Patrick Surtain II, junior, Alabama; Shaun Wade, senior, Ohio State.
Safeties — Talanoa Hufanga, junior, Southern California; Brandon Joseph, redshirt freshman, Northwestern.
Punter — Pressley Harvin III, senior, Georgia Tech.
SECOND TEAM
Offense
Quarterback — Kyle Trask, senior, Florida.
Running backs — Jaret Patterson, junior, Buffalo; Javonte Williams, junior, North Carolina.
Tackles — Liam Eichenberg, senior, Notre Dame; Christian Darrisaw, junior, Virginia Tech.
Guards — Cain Madden, junior, Marshall; Kenyon Green, sophomore, Texas A&M.
Center — Tyler Linderbaum, sophomore, Iowa.
Tight end — Hunter Long, junior, Boston College.
Receivers — Jaelon Darden, senior, North Texas; Jonathan Adams Jr., senior, Arkansas State.
All-purpose player — Kadarius Toney, senior, Florida.
Kicker — Cade York, sophomore, LSU.
Defense
Ends — Jaelen Phillips, senior, Miami; Patrick Jones, senior, Pitt.
Tackles — Alim McNeil, junior, North Carolina State; Haskell Garrett, senior, Ohio State.
Linebackers — Mike Rose, junior, Iowa State; Nik Bonitto, sophomore, Oklahoma; Nick Bolton, junior, Missouri.
Cornerbacks —Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, sophomore, TCU; Ahmad Gardner, sophomore, Cincinnati.
Safeties — Trevon Moehrig, junior, TCU; James Wiggins, senior, Cincinnati.
Punter — Lou Hedley, junior, Miami.
THIRD TEAM
Offense
Quarterback — Trevor Lawrence, junior, Clemson.
Running backs — Michael Carter, senior, North Carolina; Mohammed Ibrahim, junior, Minnesota.
Tackles — Darian Kinnard, junior, Kentucky; Samuel Cosmi, junior, Texas.
Guards — Ben Cleveland, senior, Georgia; Tommy Kraemer, senior, Notre Dame.
Center — Creed Humphrey, junior, Oklahoma.
Tight end — Charlie Kolar, junior, Iowa State.
Receivers — Dyami Brown, junior, North Carolina; Ty Fryfogle, senior, Indiana.
All-purpose player — Avery Williams, senior, Boise State.
Kicker — Jake Oldroyd, sophomore, BYU.
Defense
Ends — JaQuan Bailey, senior, Iowa State; Kayvon Thibodeaux, sophomore, Oregon.
Tackles — Christian Barmore, sophomore, Alabama; C.J. Brewer, senior, Coastal Carolina.
Linebackers — Zion Tupuola-Fetui, junior, Washington; Micah McFadden, junior, Indiana; Dylan Moses, senior, Alabama.
Cornerbacks — Greg Newsome, junior, Northwestern; Eli Ricks, freshman, LSU.
Safeties — Kyle Hamilton, sophomore, Notre Dame; Tykee Smith, sophomore, West Virginia.
Punter — Jake Camarda, junior, Georgia.
Ohio State’s 2020 First-Team All-Americans
OG Wyatt Davis – Associated Press, ESPN.com
DT Haskell Garrett – CBS Sports, Pro Football Focus
CB Shaun Wade – Associated Press, ESPN.com
