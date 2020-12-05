Ryan Day Shares with College Game Day His Pregame Message to the Team

Check out what the Ohio State head coach told ESPN this morning before the Buckeyes take the field.

Coach Day is in an unthinkably difficult position - you're the head coach of one of the biggest programs in the nation, playing an incredibly meaningful game on the road and he has to watch the game from his living room.

Day joined ESPN's College Game Day Saturday morning and shared a few thoughts with the crew including his pregame message to the team:

Regarding his emotions today, he said, "honestly kind of a wreck. This has been a tough, tough week ... two of the last three weeks have been cancelled. It's been an emotional roller coaster ... We are shorthanded, but it's gonna be a great day."

Where is he most concerned today with so many players out?

"We'll it's gotta be up front. We're missing three starters on the offensive line ... but you don't come to Ohio State because it's easy, you come because it's hard ... what a great opportunity for the young guys to come in and play."

What is his pregame message to the team today?

He talked to the team about leadership, resiliency, rallying together - just have to leave with a win, doesn't matter how it looks, just go win no matter what. "Larry (Johnson) has done a great job, they're rallying those guys together right now. Then we'll worry about next week."

Regarding what he hopes to see from Justin Fields today, considering three offensive line starters are out:

"They're playing well on defense and we expect them to pressure us ... Justin needs to show those young guys he believes in them ... we have to play field-position football a little bit. It's okay to punt a few times or kick field goals if we have to. But we can't change who we are. We have to trust our defense ... avoid big plays and we'll be okay."

One more parting thought about watching from home with his family around:

"It's easier getting ready for the game with the guys, I'll tell ya that." He laughed and said he told his family his patience level for commentary is pretty small, he's going to mute the TV and not listen to the announcers.

