Tuf Borland, Trey Sermon Accept Reese's Senior Bowl Invitations

They are the first two Buckeyes to accept invites this year.
Author:
Publish date:

2020 will be the final season in Columbus for Ohio State linebacker Tuf Borland and running back Trey Sermon.

Both Borland and Sermon have accepted invitations to play in the Reese's Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama on January 31, 2021.

Borland and Sermon are both seniors, but the NCAA ruled that no student-athlete would have their eligibility counted against them if he or she chose not to compete during the 2020-21 year because of the pandemic. It also meant that the "clock" on every athlete's time was frozen. So despite the fact that Sermon and Borland are both seniors, both could have chosen to return to Columbus next year if they wanted to do that.

Borland and Sermon are the first two Buckeyes to accept those invites this season.

Borland was selected by his peers as a captain for the third consecutive season, becoming just the second 3-year captain in the storied history of Buckeye football. He's registered 19 tackles this year with 2.5 tackles for loss through four games, both of which are second on the team.

Trey Sermon came to Columbus as a graduate-transfer from Oklahoma and has split time with Master Teague in the backfield. He has 45 rushes for 232 yards along with four catches for 35 yards so far this season.

