Ohio State Missing Key Offensive Linemen, Defensive Starters at Michigan State

The Buckeyes are missing a total of five starters as they play a short-handed game against the Spartans. Here is the entire game status report.

The Buckeyes have known all year long that 2020 was going to challenge their depth. Ryan Day has often said that his team needs "a pair and a spare" at every position, because this season more than ever, a key player could be out of commission on a moment's notice.

For the first time all year, Ohio State's depth is going to be truly tested.

OSU is reporting they are down a total of 23 players (17 of whom are on scholarship), including five starters (three offensive linemen. The position groups hit the hardest appears to be offensive line. While the Buckeyes have had one of the best offensive lines in college football this year, this is going to make for a very tough challenge. Josh Myers, Nick Petit-Frere, Thayer Munford are all out, as is lauded 5-star back-up Paris Johnson Jr.

Captain and star linebacker Tuf Borland is also unavailable. Starting safety Josh Proctor will not play today either.

Ohio State does not specify on the game status report which players are injured, sick or otherwise not able to play. It only breaks down players into two categories: game-time decision and unavailable. So it's impossible to know with 100% certainty which players have been diagnosed with CoVID, but it definitely tells you which players you won't see on the field against the Spartans.

Here is this week's status report, as issued this morning by OSU Athletic Communications:

Game-Time Decision

N/A



Unavailable



WR Kamryn Babb



LB Tuf Borland



CB Cam Brown



WR Mookie Cooper



DL Jacolbe Cowan



DL Aaron Cox



RB Marcus Crowley



DE Tyler Friday



TE Patrick Gurd



WR Jaylen Harris



OL Paris Johnson, Jr.



DB Cam Kittle



QB Jagger Laroe



LS Roen McCullough



OL Thayer Munford



OL Josh Myers



OL Nicholas Petit-Frere



DE Noah Potter



SAF Josh Proctor



TE Joe Royer



WR Gee Scott



DB Alec Taylor



SAF Kourt Williams



-----

In addition to those players, an Ohio State spokesman confirmed that the Buckeyes will be without head coach Ryan Day, defensive co-coordinator Greg Mattison, quarterbacks coach Corey Dennis and special teams coach Matt Barnes.

-----

You may also like:

Ryan Day Shares with College Game Day His Pregame Message to the Team

Trey Sermon, Tuf Borland Accept Invites to the Reese's Senior Bowl

Game Prediction: No. 4 Ohio State vs. Michigan State

Ohio State's Best Path to the College Football Playoff

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Brendan on Twitter: @brendangulick22

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook