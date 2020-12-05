Ohio State Missing Key Offensive Linemen, Defensive Starters at Michigan State

Ohio State Missing Several Key Players at Michigan State
The Buckeyes have known all year long that 2020 was going to challenge their depth. Ryan Day has often said that his team needs "a pair and a spare" at every position, because this season more than ever, a key player could be out of commission on a moment's notice.
For the first time all year, Ohio State's depth is going to be truly tested.
OSU is reporting they are down a total of 23 players (17 of whom are on scholarship), including five starters (three offensive linemen. The position groups hit the hardest appears to be offensive line. While the Buckeyes have had one of the best offensive lines in college football this year, this is going to make for a very tough challenge. Josh Myers, Nick Petit-Frere, Thayer Munford are all out, as is lauded 5-star back-up Paris Johnson Jr.
Captain and star linebacker Tuf Borland is also unavailable. Starting safety Josh Proctor will not play today either.
Ohio State does not specify on the game status report which players are injured, sick or otherwise not able to play. It only breaks down players into two categories: game-time decision and unavailable. So it's impossible to know with 100% certainty which players have been diagnosed with CoVID, but it definitely tells you which players you won't see on the field against the Spartans.
How to Watch, Game Preview: No. 4 Ohio State at Michigan State
Here is this week's status report, as issued this morning by OSU Athletic Communications:
Game-Time Decision
N/A
Unavailable
WR Kamryn Babb
LB Tuf Borland
CB Cam Brown
WR Mookie Cooper
DL Jacolbe Cowan
DL Aaron Cox
RB Marcus Crowley
DE Tyler Friday
TE Patrick Gurd
WR Jaylen Harris
OL Paris Johnson, Jr.
DB Cam Kittle
QB Jagger Laroe
LS Roen McCullough
OL Thayer Munford
OL Josh Myers
OL Nicholas Petit-Frere
DE Noah Potter
SAF Josh Proctor
TE Joe Royer
WR Gee Scott
DB Alec Taylor
SAF Kourt Williams
-----
In addition to those players, an Ohio State spokesman confirmed that the Buckeyes will be without head coach Ryan Day, defensive co-coordinator Greg Mattison, quarterbacks coach Corey Dennis and special teams coach Matt Barnes.
-----
You may also like:
Ryan Day Shares with College Game Day His Pregame Message to the Team
Trey Sermon, Tuf Borland Accept Invites to the Reese's Senior Bowl
Game Prediction: No. 4 Ohio State vs. Michigan State
Ohio State's Best Path to the College Football Playoff
-----
Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!
Join the BuckeyesNow community!
Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel
Follow Brendan on Twitter: @brendangulick22
Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI
Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook