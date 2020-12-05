Ohio State Missing Key Offensive Linemen, Defensive Starters at Michigan State

NewsFootballBasketballBaseballRecruitingSoccer
Ohio State Missing Several Key Players at Michigan State

The Buckeyes are missing a total of five starters as they play a short-handed game against the Spartans. Here is the entire game status report.
The Buckeyes have known all year long that 2020 was going to challenge their depth. Ryan Day has often said that his team needs "a pair and a spare" at every position, because this season more than ever, a key player could be out of commission on a moment's notice.

For the first time all year, Ohio State's depth is going to be truly tested.

OSU is reporting they are down a total of 23 players (17 of whom are on scholarship), including five starters (three offensive linemen. The position groups hit the hardest appears to be offensive line. While the Buckeyes have had one of the best offensive lines in college football this year, this is going to make for a very tough challenge. Josh Myers, Nick Petit-Frere, Thayer Munford are all out, as is lauded 5-star back-up Paris Johnson Jr.

Captain and star linebacker Tuf Borland is also unavailable. Starting safety Josh Proctor will not play today either.

Ohio State does not specify on the game status report which players are injured, sick or otherwise not able to play. It only breaks down players into two categories: game-time decision and unavailable. So it's impossible to know with 100% certainty which players have been diagnosed with CoVID, but it definitely tells you which players you won't see on the field against the Spartans.

How to Watch, Game Preview: No. 4 Ohio State at Michigan State

Here is this week's status report, as issued this morning by OSU Athletic Communications:

Game-Time Decision
N/A

Unavailable

WR Kamryn Babb

LB Tuf Borland

CB Cam Brown

WR Mookie Cooper

DL Jacolbe Cowan

DL Aaron Cox

RB Marcus Crowley

DE Tyler Friday

TE Patrick Gurd

WR Jaylen Harris

OL Paris Johnson, Jr.

DB Cam Kittle

QB Jagger Laroe

LS Roen McCullough

OL Thayer Munford

OL Josh Myers

OL Nicholas Petit-Frere

DE Noah Potter

SAF Josh Proctor

TE Joe Royer

WR Gee Scott

DB Alec Taylor

SAF Kourt Williams

-----

In addition to those players, an Ohio State spokesman confirmed that the Buckeyes will be without head coach Ryan Day, defensive co-coordinator Greg Mattison, quarterbacks coach Corey Dennis and special teams coach Matt Barnes.

-----

