Ryan Day Kicks Off CFP Championship Week Coverage

Watch the highlights from Ryan Day's media availability as the Buckeyes prepare for Alabama in the CFP Championship game.

After a Friday night semifinal and an extremely late arrival back to Columbus on Saturday morning (the team got back on campus at 5:15 a.m.), the Buckeyes have officially begun their preparations for Alabama and a chance to win their ninth national championship in program history.

In a program that dates back to 1890, Ohio State won its first national title in 1942. Since then, they earned championships in 1954, 1957, 1961, 1968, 1970. The Buckeyes won the BCS National Championship over Miami in 2002 and most recently the won the inaugural College Football Playoff National Championship in 2014.

Ryan Day knows how special it is for the Buckeyes to be playing on this stage, which is only made that much more special by what Ohio State has gone through this season. Consider how he must feel about all of this: having spring practice cancelled, having to quarantine all summer, having the season postponed indefinitely and the ensuing fight to bring it back. Then having three games cancelled during the season and needing the conference to change a rule just to get them into the Big Ten title game.

The Buckeyes won a fourth consecutive conference championship, something that's never been done in Big Ten history - which is incredible considering it's the oldest conference in NCAA history.

Meanwhile, his team is dealing with positive CoVID-19 cases and Day himself was diagnosed with the virus. And yet through all of that adversity, and all of the sacrifices that have been made by the people within the program to bring it all together, the Buckeyes have continued to win football games and are only one win shy of standing alone atop the college football mountain.

It's a story that even a Hollywood script writer might not conjure up.

As Day and his team prepare for the title bout in one week's time, here are some of the highlights of his media availability this afternoon. Beginning with his opening statement (video above), you'll likely sense Day's humility, respect and appreciation for the chance to be in this moment.

Here's Day on playing Alabama and coaching against Nick Saban

Here's Day discussing Justin Fields and his injury from the CFP Semifinal

Day speaks about the way Trey Sermon has injected life into the offense and credits the offensive line for their great play

Day discussed his wide receivers and the evolution of the importance of that position in college football

-----

-----

