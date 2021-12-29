Skip to main content
    •
    December 29, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Ohio State Secondary Coach Matt Barnes Focused On Rose Bowl, Not Future On Staff

    The Buckeyes will have some changes on the staff following Saturday's game against the Utes.
    Author:

    Former Oklahoma State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles will officially assume the same position at Ohio State on Jan. 2, which means at least one member of the current staff will have to depart the program or be demoted to a non-coaching position following Saturday’s Rose Bowl.

    It’s unclear who all will be impacted by Knowles’ arrival, but two things are for certain: 1) Kerry Coombs will no longer be the Buckeyes’ defensive coordinator, and 2) secondary coach Matt Barnes – who took over defensive play-calling duties following the loss to Oregon on Sept. 11 – will have to return to a lesser role if he remains on staff next season.

    That could easily make things uncomfortable for the staff as it prepares for Utah, but Barnes doesn’t think that’s the case.

    “I can see on the outside looking in where you might think that, but we’re all professionals,” Barnes said. “We all understand how this business works.

    “Right now, I’m just trying to go win this game. If you’ve watched Utah on tape, you know how much work it’s going to take to try to get that done. Sometimes I can be obsessive, and I’ve really just obsessed about this game and trying to give our kids a great opportunity to go win it.”

    After spending the last three seasons as Ohio State’s safeties/secondary coach and/or special teams coordinator, the 35-year-old Barnes is hopeful he’s part of head coach Ryan Day’s future plans for the program moving forward – especially after bouncing around for most of his coaching career.

    “I love Ryan Day, I love Ohio State, I love Columbus, Ohio, and I love our players, so I’d certainly love an opportunity to remain here. It’s a wonderful place. I’ve enjoyed every moment that I’ve been here.

    “I can’t imagine there are many head coaches to work for better than Ryan Day, and Columbus is an awesome place. It’s a great place. My wife and I love it here. (My son) loves it here. That’s what I can tell you.”

    If Barnes remains in Columbus, he’ll get the change to learn from and work alongside one of the country’s best defensive coordinators. But if not, he knows the Buckeyes will be in good hands with Knowles.

    “We had a very brief meeting. I could tell right away he’s an exceptionally talented and intelligent person, seems like a great guy," Barnes said. “Just as a film junkie myself, what little bit of Oklahoma State I had a chance to watch, it’s an exciting defense. He does an outstanding job. I’m excited for the future of our program defensively.

    -----

    Read More

    Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

    -----

    You may also like:

    Utah To Wear All-White Throwback Uniforms For Rose Bowl Against Ohio State

    Ohio State Staying Vigilant To Ensure Rose Bowl Isn't Cancelled Amid COVID Surge

    ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit Says Rose Bowl Not A Consolation Prize For Ohio State

    Chris Olave, Nicholas Petit-Frere And Haskell Garrett Opt Out Of Rose Bowl

    Garrett Wilson Opts Out Of Rose Bowl, Declares For 2022 NFL Draft

    Looking Back At Ohio State’s Previous Meeting With Utah Ahead Of The Rose Bowl

    -----

    Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

    Join the BuckeyesNow community!
    Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel
    Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind
    Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

    Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!

    29. Matt Barnes
    Football

    Ohio State Secondary Coach Matt Barnes Focused On Rose Bowl, Not Future On Staff

    1 minute ago
    Utah Utes
    Football

    Utah To Wear All-White Throwback Uniforms For Rose Bowl Game Against Ohio State

    1 hour ago
    Ryan Day
    Football

    Ohio State Staying Vigilant To Ensure Rose Bowl Isn't Cancelled Amid COVID-19 Surge

    3 hours ago
    Big Ten Basketball
    Basketball

    Big Ten Updates COVID-19 Forfeiture Policy For Remainder Of 2021-22 Athletic Season

    6 hours ago
    Kirk Herbstreit
    Football

    Kirk Herbstreit Says Rose Bowl Not A Consolation Prize For Ohio State

    8 hours ago
    47. Nicholas Petit-Frere and Chris Olave
    Football

    Ohio State's Chris Olave, Nicholas Petit-Frere And Haskell Garrett Opt Out Of Rose Bowl

    Dec 27, 2021
    76. Garrett Wilson
    Football

    Ohio State WR Garrett Wilson Opts Out Of Rose Bowl, Declares For 2022 NFL Draft

    Dec 27, 2021
    45. Zed Key
    Basketball

    Ohio State Moves Up To No. 13 In Latest AP Top 25 Men’s Basketball Poll

    Dec 27, 2021