Ohio State WR Garrett Wilson Opts Out Of Rose Bowl, Declares For 2022 NFL Draft

Ohio State junior wide receiver Garrett Wilson announced on Tuesday afternoon he will not play in the Rose Bowl against Utah and enter his name into the 2022 NFL Draft.

“I want to start this off by thanking you all from the bottom of my heart,” Wilson said in a statement posted to Twitter. “These last three years have been unforgettable and becoming a Buckeye has been the single greatest decision of my life.

“I would like to thank my teammates, trainers and our entire coaching staff – Coach (Brian) Hartline, Coach (Ryan) Day, Coach Mick(ey Marotti) and Coach Nico (Palazeti), thank you. I wouldn’t be in this situation without each and every one of you. To my family, thank you for your unconditional love, guidance and support.

“This journey has been a lifetime in the making and after careful consideration, today, I am excited to start the next chapter by declaring for the NFL Draft.”

A former five-star prospect from Austin (Texas) Lake Travis, Wilson caught 143 passes for 2,213 yards and 23 touchdowns in his three-year career with the Buckeyes. He also rushed six times for 143 yards and one touchdown – a 51-yarder in the 59-31 win over Purdue in mid-November.

Wilson, who is expected to be a first-round pick in April’s NFL Draft, was named a first-team All-American this fall by the Football Writers Association of America and will have a tree planted in Buckeye Grove in his honor.

While it’s still unclear if senior wide receiver Chris Olave will also opt out – though he was practicing with the team on Tuesday – the Rose Bowl should offer a glimpse of the future of the position for Ohio State.

Sophomore Jaxon Smith-Njigba will be back in 2022, as will sophomore Julian Fleming and true freshmen Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka, who could also see increased playing time against the Utes.

