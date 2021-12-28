Utah To Wear All-White Throwback Uniforms For Rose Bowl Game Against Ohio State

The Utes have added a rose to the interlocking “U” on their white helmets to mark the occasion.

With the Rose Bowl fast approaching, Utah announced it will wear all-white throwback uniforms for the Rose Bowl against Ohio State. The Buckeyes, meanwhile, will wear their standard home uniforms on Jan. 1.

The uniforms include details from previous decades, including the interlocking “U” from the 1960s on the helmets, a number font from the 1970s on the jerseys and the stripes from the 1970s through 1990s on the jerseys and pants.

The Utes have also incorporated a rose into their helmet design as a way to mark the occasion of playing in “The Granddaddy of Them All.”

Several teams have done this in the past, including Washington State in 1998 and 2003, Purdue in 2001 and TCU in 2011. Wisconsin had a sublimated rose pattern in the Motion “W” and numbers in 2012, while Ohio State added a Rose Bowl logo to their front helmet bumper in 2019.

That said, the Horned Frogs and the Buckeyes were the only teams to win the Rose Bowl after modifying their helmet specifically for the game.

Check out more photos of the uniforms below:

