Ohio State’s Sevyn Banks, Cody Simon Among 19 Players Unavailable For Rose Bowl

Only one of the four players who opted out of the game was actually listed on the pregame status report.

Ohio State will look to end the season on a high note with a win over Utah in the Rose Bowl on Saturday, with kickoff set for 5 p.m. ET on ESPN.

The Buckeyes will be without senior wide receiver Chris Olave, junior wide receiver Garrett Wilson, redshirt junior offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere and fifth-year senior defensive tackle Haskell Garrett, who all opted out to avoid injury and prepare for the NFL Draft.

It’s worth noting that only Garrett was listed on the pregame status report, which was released this afternoon. That seemingly leaves the door open for Olave to make an appearance after practicing with the team all week.

Most of the other players deemed unavailable today are those who suffered long-term or season-ending injury and have been listed on previous status reports. That said, the full list is as follows:

Junior quarterback J.P. Andrade

Redshirt junior wide receiver Kamryn Babb

Senior cornerback Sevyn Banks

Redshirt sophomore running back Marcus Crowley

Freshman safety Janzten Dunn

Senior defensive end Tyler Friday

Redshirt freshman offensive lineman Josh Fryar

Fifth-year senior defensive tackle Haskell Garrett

Sixth-year senior defensive tackle Antwuan Jackson

Freshman safety Jaylen Johnson

Senior linebacker Cade Kacherski

Redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Jaden McKenzie

Redshirt freshman linebacker Mitchell Melton

Junior offensive lineman Harry Miller

Freshman linebacker Jalen Pace

Redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Noah Potter

Senior safety Josh Proctor

Sophomore linebacker Cody Simon

Fifth-year senior cornerback Marcus Williamson

Additionally, redshirt junior defensive end Javontae Jean-Baptiste is listed as a game-time decision. He appeared to have suffered a lower-body injury during the portion of practice open to the media on Wednesday morning.

