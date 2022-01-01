Ohio State’s Sevyn Banks, Cody Simon Among 19 Players Unavailable For Rose Bowl Against Utah
Ohio State will look to end the season on a high note with a win over Utah in the Rose Bowl on Saturday, with kickoff set for 5 p.m. ET on ESPN.
The Buckeyes will be without senior wide receiver Chris Olave, junior wide receiver Garrett Wilson, redshirt junior offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere and fifth-year senior defensive tackle Haskell Garrett, who all opted out to avoid injury and prepare for the NFL Draft.
It’s worth noting that only Garrett was listed on the pregame status report, which was released this afternoon. That seemingly leaves the door open for Olave to make an appearance after practicing with the team all week.
Most of the other players deemed unavailable today are those who suffered long-term or season-ending injury and have been listed on previous status reports. That said, the full list is as follows:
- Junior quarterback J.P. Andrade
- Redshirt junior wide receiver Kamryn Babb
- Senior cornerback Sevyn Banks
- Redshirt sophomore running back Marcus Crowley
- Freshman safety Janzten Dunn
- Senior defensive end Tyler Friday
- Redshirt freshman offensive lineman Josh Fryar
- Fifth-year senior defensive tackle Haskell Garrett
- Sixth-year senior defensive tackle Antwuan Jackson
- Freshman safety Jaylen Johnson
- Senior linebacker Cade Kacherski
- Redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Jaden McKenzie
- Redshirt freshman linebacker Mitchell Melton
- Junior offensive lineman Harry Miller
- Freshman linebacker Jalen Pace
- Redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Noah Potter
- Senior safety Josh Proctor
- Sophomore linebacker Cody Simon
- Fifth-year senior cornerback Marcus Williamson
Additionally, redshirt junior defensive end Javontae Jean-Baptiste is listed as a game-time decision. He appeared to have suffered a lower-body injury during the portion of practice open to the media on Wednesday morning.
-----
Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.
-----
You may also like:
Read More
Ohio State Add Roses To Helmet Stripe For Rose Bowl Game Against Utah
Ryan Day Doesn’t Anticipate Or Rule Out Chris Olave Playing In Rose Bowl
Former Ohio State LB James Laurinaitis Expected To Join Notre Dame Staff
Game Preview: Ohio State Motivated To End Season On High Note In Rose Bowl
Ohio State S Josh Proctor Ahead Of Schedule In Return From Leg Injury
Field Design Revealed For 2022 Rose Bowl Between Ohio State And Utah
-----
Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!
Join the BuckeyesNow community!
Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel
Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind
Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI