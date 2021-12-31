Ohio State’s Ryan Day Doesn’t Anticipate Or Rule Out Chris Olave Playing In Rose Bowl

The senior still practiced with the Buckeyes all week despite being one of four players to opt out.

Although he opted out of Saturday’s Rose Bowl against Utah, Ohio State senior wide receiver Chris Olave has been practicing with the Buckeyes all week. So, could he ultimately change his mind at the last minute and suit up against the Utes?

“I don’t think so, but we certainly would be excited if he did,” head coach Ryan Day said during his final media availability of the week on Friday morning. “I just have so much respect for what Chris did coming back this year. He certainly had an opportunity to be end of the first day, early second-day pick coming out last year.

“He decided to come back and really did a great job in leading, and then didn’t want to leave the team. (He) wanted to stick with it through the bowl and practice and be around our players and our guys. That meant a lot to him, certainly being from Southern California.

“I don’t expect that to happen, but you never know.”

Olave, who caught 175 passes for 2,702 yards and a school-record 35 touchdowns during his four-year career in Columbus, is the only one of the four players who opted out of the Rose Bowl to make the trip to Los Angeles.

As a projected first-round pick, Olave could have very easily started preparing for April’s NFL Draft. But, as a team captain, he wanted to see this week through.

“They’re making a decision that they think is best for his future, but I think he’s trying to be a great team leader, great teammate by being here,” offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson said on Wednesday. “Some of Chris’ best things in leadership is by example. He’s a verbal guy, but he’s not overly outgoing on the verbal page deal.

“I think him being out here and doing light things in practice and making some bullets to receivers is one of the best ways of leading and how he’s trying to lead and finish off his role as one of our team leaders.”

Though Wilson added Olave received a “very, very minimal” amount of reps in practice this week, Utah defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley said he would not be surprised to see him play on Saturday.

“I don’t get shocked,” Scalley said on Wednesday. “(You have to) prepare for everything.

“He’s a very talented athlete. We recruited Chris out of high school. Unbelievable talent, and the fact that he’s out there just again is a testament to (him being) a football player, right? He’s out there, trying to get better. We wish him nothing but the best.”

