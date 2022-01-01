Ohio State Add Roses To Helmet Stripe For Rose Bowl Game Against Utah

Both the Buckeyes and Utes have modified their helmets specifically for "The Granddaddy of Them All."

Ohio State has made a slight modification to its helmet for Saturday’s Rose Bowl Game against Utah, painting a rose pattern down the center scarlet stripe.

The change is subtle and likely won’t be seen from any distance, but it clearly uses the rose from the Rose Bowl logo. The stripes are already painted onto the metallic gray helmet, which means these were stenciled onto the lid rather than simply adding a decal.

The Buckeyes made a somewhat similar update to their helmets ahead of the 2019 Rose Bowl, when they wore the game's logo as a front bumper on the helmet – where the B1G logo currently resides – for the win over Washington.

The Utes also made a modification to the helmets for Saturday's game, as they worked a rose into the interlocking "U" on the helmets of their all-white throwback uniforms.

Kickoff for today's Rose Bowl is set for 5 p.m. on ESPN.

