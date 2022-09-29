Ohio State fifth-year senior defensive tackle Taron Vincent spoke to the media on Wednesday ahead of Saturday’s Homecoming game against Rutgers.

Vincent is one of the seasoned veterans on the team, so he’s seen coaches and players come and go over his time with the Buckeyes.

However, new defensive coordinator Jim Knowles already stands above the rest despite his recent arrival due to his communication and willingness to teach his players.

“You can talk to him,” Vincent said. “If you have questions about the defense – what we’re doing, how we’re doing it, why we’re doing it – he has all the answers for you.”

Vincent has now played under six defensive or co-defensive coordinators, including Jeff Hafley, Greg Mattison, Kerry Coombs, Alex Grinch and Greg Schiano, who will be on the opposing sideline this weekend as the head coach at Rutgers.

However, Vincent said communicating with a coach the way he is able to with Knowles has been foreign until now.

“I feel like that’s something new to me,” Vincent said, “I feel like I never really had that in the past, but this year I definitely just feel more open with Coach Knowles – coming to him with questions or anything about the defense.”

Vincent was not only complimentary of Knowles’ openness to questions from players, but also the defensive scheme itself, saying the use of linebackers like Tommy Eichenberg and Steele Chambers allows him to play with assurance up front.

“It just gives the whole defense confidence, the whole defensive line confidence, knowing that I’m fitting my gap but I know the linebacker is flying down hill and shooting his gap,” Vincent said. “It’s just playing team ball.”

When asked if he still has questions about the defense, Vincent kept his answer short, simple and to the point.

“I know it works, so I have nothing to say,” Vincent said.

