According to a pregame report from ESPN’s Molly McGrath, Ohio State sophomore running back TreVeyon Henderson did practice this week or travel with the team to Northwestern after aggravating his right foot injury in the closing minutes of the Buckeyes’ 44-31 win at Penn State last weekend.

Henderson initially suffered the injury on the opening drive of the 77-21 win over Toledo on Sept. 17, and was held out of the 49-10 win over Rutgers two weeks later as the injury lingered. He carried the ball 16 times for 78 yards and two touchdowns in last week’s victory over the Nittany Lions.

With Henderson sidelined, redshirt sophomore Miyan Williams got the start against the Wildcats. He’s battled his own injuries in recent weeks, missing the 49-20 win at Michigan State with a knee injury and then suffering a hand injury when he got caught in the first-down marker last Saturday.

Williams is one of just three scholarship running backs who made the trip to Evanston today, joining freshman Dallan Hayden and junior Chip Trayanum, who made the switch from linebacker in recent weeks to provide some much-needed depth at the position.

-----

-----

-----

