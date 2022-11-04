Game Prediction: No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes at Northwestern Wildcats

Second-ranked and unbeaten Ohio State wraps up a two-game road trip on Saturday when it travels to Evanston, Ill., to take on last-place Northwestern, which has lost seven games in a row.

The Buckeyes have nine straight victories in the series with the Wildcats, including the 2018 and 2020 Big Ten Championship games, with the last loss coming in overtime on the road in 2004.

That said, here's how our staff at BuckeyesNow expects this weekend's game to go down:

What's The Betting Line For Ohio State at Northwestern?

OHIO STATE at NORTHWESTERN – Saturday, 12 p.m. on ABC

Spread: Ohio State (-38)

O/U Total: 55.5

Ohio State At Penn State Predictions

Andrew Lind: Ohio State 45, Northwestern 9

While weather will likely keep Ohio State from reaching its season average of 48.9 points per game, I believe the Buckeyes welcome the opportunity to play in these kinds of conditions when "toughness" has been their mantra all season.

Throw in the fact that the offense has struggled to run the ball in recent weeks, and this is the perfect afternoon to sort out those issues against a defense that gives up a whopping. 186.4 yards per game on the ground, which ranks 110th in the country.

Expect a heavy dose of Miyan Williams and TreVeyon Henderson early as Ohio State shows it can win in multiple ways. And if the weather breaks late as forecasted, maybe even a few passes from Kyle McCord, who will come into the game on the second series after halftime.

Caleb Spinner: Ohio State 55, Northwestern 9

Ohio State has everything going for it heading into this weekend's game against Northwestern, save for home-field advantage. The Buckeyes have won 22 of the last 23 games against the Wildcats going back to 1984.

Additionally, Ohio State is coming off a 44-31 comeback victory in State College against Penn State last weekend, once again proving to the country that they can win on the road – and win handsomely at that.

Northwestern no doubt wishes this game was overseas in Dublin, Ireland, the only location at which they’ve won this season, going back to their matchup against Nebraska back in Week Zero.

Don’t be surprised if a majority of those in attendance have left by the middle of the second quarter or if you see either or both of Ohio State’s backup quarterbacks Kyle McCord and Devin Brown commanding the Buckeyes' offense by the end of the game.

