The last month of the regular season is upon us, and it features four matchups with conference title and College Football Playoff implications.

That includes top-10 matchups in the SEC East and West, which will give the winners an inside track to a divisional crown and spot in the conference championship game.

Elsewhere, a top-five team travels to the site of a double-overtime loss two years ago, while a Big XII title contender looks to hold onto its spot against a team looking to claw back in the race.

With that said, here’s what to watch for in Week 10 of the 2022 college football season:

More News From Sports Illustrated: College Football Schedule | College Football Playoff Ranking Reactions | How A 12-Team Playoff Would Look After First Rankings | Tennessee, Georgia Prep For Classic Clash

No. 1 Tennessee at No. 3 Georgia - 3:30 p.m. on CBS

Tennessee has passed every test it has faced this season, ending losing streaks to Florida and LSU and pulling the upset of the season against Alabama. Now the top-ranked Volunteers travel to Athens to take on defending national champion Georgia with first place in the SEC East on the line.

The Bulldogs haven’t been challenged since a blowout win over Oregon in Week 1 but remain dominant on the defensive side of the ball, holding eight opponents to seven total touchdowns. They’ll be tested by quarterback Hendon Hooker, who would solidify his status as Heisman frontrunner with a win.

No. 6 Alabama at No. 10 LSU - 7 p.m. on ESPN

Alabama has looked shaky at times this season, including close victories over Texas and Texas A&M and the three-point loss to Tennessee, when their secondary was exposed. Yet, the Crimson Tide still control their own density in the SEC West and remain firmly in the picture for the College Football Playoff.

The same can be said for LSU despite losses to Florida State and Tennessee, as a win over Alabama – coupled with a victory over Ole Miss two weeks ago – would put the Tigers in the driver’s seat for Atlanta. We'll learn a lot about both teams on Saturday, which marks former LSU cornerback Eli Ricks' return to Baton Rouge.

No. 24 Texas at No. 13 Kansas State - 7 p.m. on FS1

While undefeated TCU sits alone in first place in the Big XII following its come-from-behind win over Kansas State two weeks ago, the Wildcats bounced back with a 48-0 blowout of Oklahoma State last Saturday and could bolster their chances at a rematch with a win over Texas.

The Longhorns could make things interesting with a victory, which would create a four-way tie for second place in the conference. Quarterback Quinn Ewers will have to be better in his second career road start, though, as he thew three interceptions in a loss to the Cowboys on Oct. 22.

No. 4 Clemson at Notre Dame - 7:30 p.m. on NBC

Two years ago, Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei was thrust into action after Trevor Lawrence tested positive for COVID-19 and threw for 439 yards and two touchdowns in a 47-40 double-overtime loss at Notre Dame. He hasn’t played that well since and was even pulled from the come-from-behind win over Syracuse two weeks ago.

Notre Dame, meanwhile, has won five of its last six games after starting out 0-2 with losses to Ohio State and Marshall behind an improved run game. Can the Fighting Irish, who are averaging 186.6 yards per game on the ground, move the ball against a defense that is allowing just 2.98 yards per carry and 87.9 rushing yards per game?

-----

Get your Ohio State football tickets from SI Tickets. Also, be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Game Prediction: No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes at Northwestern Wildcats

Preview: Ohio State Not Looking Ahead With Last-Place Northwestern Next

Former Ohio State WR Garrett Wilson Named NFL Rookie Of The Week

Ryan Day Shares Final Thoughts On Northwestern During Radio Show

Ohio State LS Mason Arnold Loses Black Stripe After First Career Start

Consistency Key To More Playing Time For Ohio State DT Tyleik Williams

-----



Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew Lind on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNow_FN

Follow BuckeyesNow on Instagram: @BuckeyesNow_FN

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!