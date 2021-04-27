Jacksonville Jaguars Considering Drafting Ohio State's Justin Fields With No. 1 Overall Pick

Although the Jacksonville Jaguars are widely expected to take former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 overall pick in Thursday night’s NFL Draft, head coach Urban Meyer recently revealed that the franchise has narrowed down its list of options to Lawrence, former Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields and former BYU quarterback Zach Wilson.

“We went at least for – I want to say four to five, six weeks – and I mean, we were really deep. Then we narrowed it down,” Meyer said on the Adam Schefter Podcast on Monday. “Then you have your top two or three that you moved forward with a series of Zoom calls. We did the best we could. We split up pro days and sent a guy out to BYU, one to Ohio State and obviously one to Clemson. Those are the three (players) that we identified, and we did a deep dive on those guys.”

Meyer noted how important this draft will be for the Jaguars, who own the worst record in the league since 2012 at 39-105 overall and haven’t made the playoffs since 2017, when they lost the AFC Championship Game to the New England Patriots.

“Well it’s also a transformational draft for our organization,” Meyer said. “This is the most important draft, I kind of know the whole history of the Jaguars, but this is one of those very unique drafts where it’s a very historic opportunity for Jacksonville. Obviously the No. 1 pick, and I keep challenging our staff saying, ‘We have to get this right. There can’t be a miss.’

“Our success and failure will be dependent upon this pick, and the unique thing that I’ve had over the last probably 15 years, I’ve witnessed how all 32 teams go about their business and I’ve always had great admiration for the organizations that dig and work and drive and can’t ask enough questions. And by the way, an out-cut isn't what makes a guy successful. t’s the preparation and seriousness, how he takes care of his body, competitive spirit and toughness. I give great credit to my staff. We’ve dug as hard as we possibly could.”

If Lawrence goes to the Jaguars, the New York Jets are expected to select Wilson with the No. 2 overall pick. From there, there’s a debate surrounding Fields, former Alabama quarterback Mac Jones and North Dakota State’s Trey Lance and when they'll each hear their name called, potentially at No. 3 overall to the San Francisco 49ers.

