Ohio State Sold Just Two-Thirds Of Ticket Allotment For Rose Bowl Game Against Utah

The Buckeyes received 20,000 tickets for the game but returned 7,000 to the bowl.

According to a report from The Columbus Dispatch, Ohio State sold just two-thirds of its ticket allotment for the upcoming Rose Bowl Game against Utah.

The Buckeyes' ticket office received 20,000 tickets for the game – which takes place in Pasadena, Calif., on Jan. 1 – but returned 7,000 to the bowl after they went unsold.

By comparison, the Utes announced last week they have sold more than 29,000 tickets, well over their allotment of 27,800. They then obtained additional tickets from the Rose Bowl Game to increase their total allotment to 33,000.

This marks the 16 appearance in “The Granddaddy of Them All” for Ohio State, while Utah is making its first trip to the Rose Bowl after winning the Pac-12 this season.

That combined with the proximity of the Utes’ campus certainly plays a role in the ticket demand between the two fanbases. Salt Lake City is a roughly 10-hour drive to Los Angeles, whereas the price of flights from Columbus average more than $1,000 per person round trip.

With that said, expect the Rose Bowl – which has a capacity of 92,542 – to be more Utah red than Ohio State scarlet when the teams meet in a little over one week.

