    December 23, 2021
    Ohio State’s Joey Bosa, Nick Bosa, Cameron Heyward, Marshon Lattimore, Corey Linsley And Denzel Ward Named To 2022 Pro Bowl

    Heyward will make his fifth Pro Bowl appearance, while Linsley was selected for the first time.
    Author:

    Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa and center Corey Linsley, San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa, Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cam Heyward, New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore and Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward were named to the 2022 Pro Bowl on Wednesday evening.

    Joey Bosa and Linsley will be starter for the AFC, while Nick Bosa will start for the NFC. Heyward, Lattimore and Ward were selected as backups their respective teams, meanwhile. 

    This marks the fifth Pro Bowl selection for Heyward, fourth for Joey Bosa, third for Lattimore, second for Nick Bosa and Ward and first for Linsley, though he was first-team All-Pro last season.

    Heyward has recorded a career-high 73 tackles, 13 quarterback hits, 11 tackles for loss, seven sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery for the Steelers this season. He, Linsley and Ward were recently nominated for the NFL's Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.

    Joey Bosa has recorded 43 tackles, 20 quarterback hits, 9.5 sacks, six forced fumbles and four tackles for loss, while Linsley anchors a Chargers offensive line that is among the league leaders in yards and points per game.

    Nick Bosa is considered the favorite to win the NFL Comeback Player of the Year Award after bouncing back from a season-ending knee injury to record 43 tackles, 29 quarterback hits, 18 tackles for loss, 15 sacks and four forced fumbles for the 49ers.

    Lattimore, who signed a lengthy contract extension with the Saints earlier this season, has recorded 59 tackles, 18 pass break ups, two interceptions and one fumble recovery.

    Ward, last but not least, has recorded 36 tackles, eight pass break ups, three interceptions – one of which he returned 99 yards for a touchdown in a win at Cincinnati in early November – two quarterback hits and 0.5 sacks.

    The 2022 Pro Bowl will take place on Feb. 6 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, home of the Raiders and future home of Super Bowl LVIII.

