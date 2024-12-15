Ohio State Linked To Brother Of 2025 Signee In Transfer Portal
With the transfer portal now open until Jan 7 for college athletes, head coach Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes could once again reload the program's roster for the 2025 season.
Last year, the Buckeyes made multiple splashes in the portal, landing star safety Caleb Downs, running back Quinshon Judkins, and quarterback Will Howard. Since Ohio State will likely lose multiple key cornerbacks after the 2024-25 season, the defensive back room could be a primary target in the transfer portal this year.
According to Buckeyes' writer Bill Kurelic, one potential name to look out for is Virginia Tech's Mansoor Delane.
"Bucknuts has been told that Ohio State and Oregon are two teams interested in Mansoor and there is mutual interest in both. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound Mansoor has been a two-year starter for Virginia Tech. In three seasons, Mansoor has played over 1,800 snaps. Mansoor could project at either safety or corner NFL-wise."- Bill Kurelic
Mansoor, the older brother of Ohio State signee Faheem, would be an intriguing transfer portal acquisition for the Buckeyes. The former four-star cornerback finished the 2024 regular season with four interceptions and a PFF defensive grade of 70.5.
The depth at the cornerback position for the Buckeyes is scarce heading into the 2025 season. Both Denzel Burke and Davison Igbinosun are projected to be selected in the 2025 NFL Draft, which leaves the Buckeyes with rising junior Jermaine Mathews Jr. The addition of a talented defensive back with plenty of college experience would be huge for Ohio State next season.