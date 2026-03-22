12 Biggest Transfer Portal Targets for Ohio State Buckeyes Basketball This Offseason

Ohio State’s offseason is already taking shape, and the transfer portal will once again define how the Buckeyes build their roster. With clear needs in both the backcourt and frontcourt, the focus is not just adding talent but identifying players who can immediately contribute while fitting in with the team.

At guard, Colby Garland headlines the group. The San José State standout averaged 20.3 points and 4.6 assists while shooting 49 percent from the field. He gives Ohio State something it lacked at times this season, a true go to scorer who can control tempo and create offense late.

Tyler Lundblade provides size and versatility alongside that scoring punch. The Belmont senior averaged 15.6 points and can play multiple roles at 6 foot 5. Stefan Vaaks adds intrigue as a 6'7 playmaker who averaged 15.8 points as a freshman at Providence, offering both immediate production and long-term upside.

Cord Stansberry adds another experienced scoring option after averaging 14.1 points at Western Carolina.

Chase Cormier fits more as a depth guard with upside. His production has been limited, but his size, athleticism, and ability to develop within a structured system make him a potential rotational piece.

In the frontcourt, Ben Defty stands out as one of the most efficient big men available. The 7-footer averaged 15.1 points and 6.8 rebounds while shooting nearly 70 percent from the field. He would immediately address Ohio State’s need for interior scoring and rim presence.

Samson Aletan offers a physical presence inside, averaging 7.8 points and 5.8 rebounds at Yale, while Joe Hurlburt brings size at 6 foot 11 and 235 pounds, giving the Buckeyes another frontcourt option with developmental potential

Dillon Claussen adds versatility as a 6 foot 8 forward with a productive background at Washburn, where he averaged 11.3 points and 4.9 rebounds while showing efficiency and defensive activity.

Chol Machot provides another intriguing option at 7-foot tall, combining length with mobility and long-term upside.

On the wing, Elijah Strong and Marcus Adams Jr. round out the list. Adams brings high level athletic tools and positional versatility despite limited production at Arizona State, making him an intriguing developmental option. Strong offers similar flexibility, giving Ohio State options to build depth across multiple lineup combinations.

The transfer portal window opens April 7, and Ohio State’s approach will be critical. This is about more than filling roster spots. It is about building a cohesive group with scoring, size, and versatility. If the Buckeyes can land the right mix from this group of 12, the foundation for next season could take a significant step forward.