Skip to main content

Ohio State's Miyan Williams Demolished Rutgers, Scores Four Touchdowns

The Buckeyes blew out Rutgers in impressive fashion, thanks largely to the way they ran the football without their top tailback.

Ohio State's running back room needed a boost.

Without TreVeyon Henderson healthy enough to play Saturday vs. Rutgers and with Evan Pryor down for the year, Miyan Williams stepped into an even bigger role than he normally would have played.

And holy smokes did he have a big day.

Williams had 16 carries for 161 yards and FOUR rushing touchdowns with just fewer than five minutes having ticked off in the third quarter. Williams' fourth TD was a 70-yard burst straight through the middle of the Scarlet Knights' defense, almost completely untouched.

More News: College Football Week 5 Picks | College Football Scoreboard | October Storylines To Watch | College Football Bowl Projections | Lee Corso Off College GameDay With Illness | What We – And Don't – Know About CFP Expansion

He ran with incredible physicality, but also showed some wild bursts of speed. Here are his second and fourth touchdown runs.

Who knows how long Henderson will be less than 100 percent. Ohio State almost certainly will need him healthy if they are going to win the national championship this year. But seeing Williams perform so well this season has really been fun to watch.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

Scroll to Continue

Read More

You may also like:

Ohio State’s Ryan Day Shares Final Thoughts On Rutgers During Radio Show

Former Ohio State WR Chris Olave Named NFL Offensive Rookie Of The Month

Ohio State’s Jesse Mirco, Rutgers’ Adam Korsak Among Wave Of Australian Punters

Ohio State’s J.K. Johnson Was Anxious But Ready For First Career Start

Ohio State’s Ronnie Hickman, Josh Proctor, J.T. Tuimoloau Preview Rutgers

Ohio State Kicker Parker Lewis Ruled Eligible By NCAA

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!
Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel
Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNow_FN
Follow BuckeyesNow on Instagram: @BuckeyesNow_FN
Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!

In This Article (1)

Ohio State Buckeyes
Ohio State Buckeyes

TreVeyon Henderson
Football

No TreVeyon Henderson, No Problem For Buckeyes

By Brendan Gulick
14. Cameron Brown
Football

Ohio State’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Cameron Brown, Cameron Martinez Out Vs. Rutgers

By Andrew Lind
USATSI_19070290
Football

Live Updates: No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights

By Eddie Marotta
Ohio State Football
News

Game Prediction: No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights

By Brendan Gulick
N.C. State
Football

What To Watch For In Week 5 Of The 2022 College Football Season

By Andrew Lind
Greg Schiano
Football

Game Preview: Ohio State Must Fight Complacency Against Rutgers

By Andrew Lind
Taron Vincent
Football

Jim Knowles’ Communication Sets Him Apart From Past Ohio State DCs

By Caleb Spinner
Ryan Day
Football

Ohio State’s Ryan Day Shares Final Thoughts On Rutgers During Radio Show

By Andrew Lind