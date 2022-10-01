Ohio State's Miyan Williams Demolished Rutgers, Scores Four Touchdowns

Ohio State's running back room needed a boost.

Without TreVeyon Henderson healthy enough to play Saturday vs. Rutgers and with Evan Pryor down for the year, Miyan Williams stepped into an even bigger role than he normally would have played.

And holy smokes did he have a big day.

Williams had 16 carries for 161 yards and FOUR rushing touchdowns with just fewer than five minutes having ticked off in the third quarter. Williams' fourth TD was a 70-yard burst straight through the middle of the Scarlet Knights' defense, almost completely untouched.

He ran with incredible physicality, but also showed some wild bursts of speed. Here are his second and fourth touchdown runs.

Who knows how long Henderson will be less than 100 percent. Ohio State almost certainly will need him healthy if they are going to win the national championship this year. But seeing Williams perform so well this season has really been fun to watch.

